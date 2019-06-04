Results Archive
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Pro Circuit Releases 2019 Works and Platinum Off-Road Pipes

June 4, 2019 9:00am | by:
CORONA, CA—At Pro Circuit, we don't just make pipes and silencers for racing, we also make performance pipes and silencers for off-road riders as well. The same exhaust that has stood atop many supercross and motocross podiums is available to anyone who's ready to bolt one on and head to a forest or off-road trail. For 2019 KTM 250 SX/XC, 300 XC, and Husqvarna TC 250 riders, you can choose from one of our off-road version Works or Platinum pipes that have been designed with more ground clearance to help avoid pipe damage from rocks. These pipes still offer the same performance but are designed with off-road riding in mind. Grab a new pipe and be ready for the next trail ride. 

(These pipes are not intended for fuel injected bikes.)

Pro Circuit. We Race.

