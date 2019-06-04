Pro Circuit Releases 2019 Works and Platinum Off-Road Pipes

CORONA, CA—At Pro Circuit, we don't just make pipes and silencers for racing, we also make performance pipes and silencers for off-road riders as well. The same exhaust that has stood atop many supercross and motocross podiums is available to anyone who's ready to bolt one on and head to a forest or off-road trail. For 2019 KTM 250 SX/XC, 300 XC, and Husqvarna TC 250 riders, you can choose from one of our off-road version Works or Platinum pipes that have been designed with more ground clearance to help avoid pipe damage from rocks. These pipes still offer the same performance but are designed with off-road riding in mind. Grab a new pipe and be ready for the next trail ride.

(These pipes are not intended for fuel injected bikes.)