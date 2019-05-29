Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
KTM’s Orange Brigade and JR Programs Announce Partnership With PNG

May 29, 2019 9:00am | by:
MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM Motorsports proudly announces a multi-year partnership with Pinnacle Nutrition Group (PNG) to support the KTM Junior Racing and Orange Brigade programs. PNG will provide support to KTM’s youth-based racing programs in the way of Gluten Free and Vegan nutritional products and guidance. 

“Being able to support the KTM Junior Racing and Orange Brigade programs is something we are very proud of,” said Mike Sleeter, PNG marketing director. “When developing our Hydration Refined and Refuel Gel, it was very important to us that the product line could be used by kids. Our team has deep roots in the motocross industry and we look forward to working with KTM and their athletes.”  

“Having a brand like PNG with a product line that supports the youth and the sport’s elite athletes will help ensure that our riders have the proper tools to succeed early in their racing careers,” Nate Ramsey, KTM Orange Brigade team manager. “We believe that this additional support gives our KTM programs the all-encompassing package we’ve been looking for.”

As an added incentive, KTM Orange Brigade “A class” riders have the option to pit out of the PNG semi at the major amateur nationals, giving the aspiring athletes an opportunity to feel like they are a part of a factory race team in their final step before turning pro.

For more information on the Pinnacle Nutrition Group product line, please visit the PNG website at www.pinnaclenutritiongroup.com. For more information on KTM, visit www.ktm.com/us