Ryan Villopoto Wins 125 All Star Race at Hangtown

May 19, 2019 8:45am | by:
Prior to the opening motos of the Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic the fans at Prairie City OHV Park were treated to a two-stroke showcase as the opening stop of the 125cc All Star Series took place on the storied circuit.

Multi-time Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 and 250 Class Champion Ryan Villopoto grabbed the spotlight in a field of 32 riders and piloted his No. 2 Yamaha to victory. Robbie Wageman followed in second aboard his Yamaha, while 16-year-old Brandon Ray rounded out the podium in third aboard a KTM.

125cc All Star Results

1. #2 Ryan Villopoto, Yamaha
2. #141 Robbie Wageman, Yamaha
3. #19 Brandon Ray, KTM
4. #13 Wyatt Mattson, Husqvarna
5. #15 Carter Dubach, Yamaha
6. #671 Tyler DuCray, KTM
7. #35 Angus Riordan, KTM
8. #972 Cole Barbieri, Suzuki
9. #184 Dennis Stapleton, Husqvarna
10. #316 Ty Freehill, Yamaha
11. #101 Derik Denzin, Yamaha
12. #333 John Ayers, Husqvarna
13. #52 Antonio Calavano, KTM
14. #27 Bryson Olson, Honda
15. #53 Conner Degraaf, KTM
16. #177 Toline Tyler, KTM
17. #71 Hunter Cross, KTM
18. #618 Talon Gorman, Honda
19. #78 Steven Stultz, Yamaha
20. #222 Jared Lang, Honda
21. #296 Dylan Simao, Yamaha
22. #33 Geoff Wills, KTM
23. #13 Tyler Edmondson, Honda
24. #1 Aron Martin
25.#401 Wyatt Bullen, Kawasaki
26. #263 Trevor Brooks, KTM
27. #676 Blaine Holdsclaw, Yamaha
28. #24 Derek Cappiello, Yamaha
29. #771 Chase Forsberg, KTM
30. #944 Nick Roby, Kawasaki
31. #58 Jeremy Ryan, KTM
32. #373 Ryan Eager, Suzuki