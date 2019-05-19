Ryan Villopoto Wins 125 All Star Race at Hangtown
Prior to the opening motos of the Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic the fans at Prairie City OHV Park were treated to a two-stroke showcase as the opening stop of the 125cc All Star Series took place on the storied circuit.
Multi-time Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 and 250 Class Champion Ryan Villopoto grabbed the spotlight in a field of 32 riders and piloted his No. 2 Yamaha to victory. Robbie Wageman followed in second aboard his Yamaha, while 16-year-old Brandon Ray rounded out the podium in third aboard a KTM.
125cc All Star Results
1. #2 Ryan Villopoto, Yamaha
2. #141 Robbie Wageman, Yamaha
3. #19 Brandon Ray, KTM
4. #13 Wyatt Mattson, Husqvarna
5. #15 Carter Dubach, Yamaha
6. #671 Tyler DuCray, KTM
7. #35 Angus Riordan, KTM
8. #972 Cole Barbieri, Suzuki
9. #184 Dennis Stapleton, Husqvarna
10. #316 Ty Freehill, Yamaha
11. #101 Derik Denzin, Yamaha
12. #333 John Ayers, Husqvarna
13. #52 Antonio Calavano, KTM
14. #27 Bryson Olson, Honda
15. #53 Conner Degraaf, KTM
16. #177 Toline Tyler, KTM
17. #71 Hunter Cross, KTM
18. #618 Talon Gorman, Honda
19. #78 Steven Stultz, Yamaha
20. #222 Jared Lang, Honda
21. #296 Dylan Simao, Yamaha
22. #33 Geoff Wills, KTM
23. #13 Tyler Edmondson, Honda
24. #1 Aron Martin
25.#401 Wyatt Bullen, Kawasaki
26. #263 Trevor Brooks, KTM
27. #676 Blaine Holdsclaw, Yamaha
28. #24 Derek Cappiello, Yamaha
29. #771 Chase Forsberg, KTM
30. #944 Nick Roby, Kawasaki
31. #58 Jeremy Ryan, KTM
32. #373 Ryan Eager, Suzuki