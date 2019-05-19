Prior to the opening motos of the Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic the fans at Prairie City OHV Park were treated to a two-stroke showcase as the opening stop of the 125cc All Star Series took place on the storied circuit.

Multi-time Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 and 250 Class Champion Ryan Villopoto grabbed the spotlight in a field of 32 riders and piloted his No. 2 Yamaha to victory. Robbie Wageman followed in second aboard his Yamaha, while 16-year-old Brandon Ray rounded out the podium in third aboard a KTM.

125cc All Star Results

1. #2 Ryan Villopoto, Yamaha

2. #141 Robbie Wageman, Yamaha

3. #19 Brandon Ray, KTM

4. #13 Wyatt Mattson, Husqvarna

5. #15 Carter Dubach, Yamaha

6. #671 Tyler DuCray, KTM

7. #35 Angus Riordan, KTM

8. #972 Cole Barbieri, Suzuki

9. #184 Dennis Stapleton, Husqvarna

10. #316 Ty Freehill, Yamaha

11. #101 Derik Denzin, Yamaha

12. #333 John Ayers, Husqvarna

13. #52 Antonio Calavano, KTM

14. #27 Bryson Olson, Honda

15. #53 Conner Degraaf, KTM

16. #177 Toline Tyler, KTM

17. #71 Hunter Cross, KTM

18. #618 Talon Gorman, Honda

19. #78 Steven Stultz, Yamaha

20. #222 Jared Lang, Honda

21. #296 Dylan Simao, Yamaha

22. #33 Geoff Wills, KTM

23. #13 Tyler Edmondson, Honda

24. #1 Aron Martin

25.#401 Wyatt Bullen, Kawasaki

26. #263 Trevor Brooks, KTM

27. #676 Blaine Holdsclaw, Yamaha

28. #24 Derek Cappiello, Yamaha

29. #771 Chase Forsberg, KTM

30. #944 Nick Roby, Kawasaki

31. #58 Jeremy Ryan, KTM

32. #373 Ryan Eager, Suzuki