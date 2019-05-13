Wake-Up Call

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 5 (of 18) - MXGP of Lombardia - Mantova
MXGP of Lombardia - MXGP
Mantova - Mantova, Italy
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|2 - 3
|Husqvarna
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|6 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|5 - 7
|Kawasaki
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|8 - 5
|KTM
|6
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|10 - 6
|Honda
|7
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|7 - 9
|Yamaha
|8
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|3 - 15
|Husqvarna
|9
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|20 - 2
|Honda
|10
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|15 - 8
|Kawasaki
MXGP of Lombardia - MX2
Mantova - Mantova, Italy
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|6 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|4 - 4
|Husqvarna
|4
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|8 - 6
|Honda
|5
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|Spain
|7 - 9
|KTM
|6
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 18
|Yamaha
|7
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|3 - 17
|Husqvarna
|8
|Bas Vaessen
|Netherlands
|5 - 15
|KTM
|9
|Tom Vialle
|France
|23 - 3
|KTM
|10
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|15 - 7
|Honda
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|266
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|223
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|183
|4
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|164
|5
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|158
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|139
|7
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|138
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|116
|9
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|113
|10
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|105
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|207
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|200
|3
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|157
|4
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|150
|5
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|145
|6
|Tom Vialle
|France
|141
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|122
|8
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|117
|9
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|112
|10
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|105
Hawaiian Supercross
Aloha Stadium - Halawa, HI
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|1
|Ryan Sipes
|KTM
|1-1-1
|2
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|3-2-2
|3
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki
|4-5-4
|4
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|7-4-3
|5
|Austin Politelli
|Honda
|2-3-12
|6
|Ben LaMay
|Honda
|6-9-6
|7
|Josh Hill
|Yamaha
|8-8-7
|8
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki
|13-7-5
|9
|Alex Ray
|Suzuki
|11-6-8
|10
|Adam Enticknap
|Suzuki
|10-10-9
|11
|Jimmy Decotis
|Suzuki
|5-13-11
|12
|Chris Howell
|Husqvarna
|9-11-10
|13
|Josh Greco
|KTM
|12-14-14
|14
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki
|18-12-13
|15
|Patrick Evans
|Suzuki
|14-15-16
Other championship standings
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 5 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|140
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|122
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|105
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|90
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|78
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|67
|7
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|67
|8
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|58
|9
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|55
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|49
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|150
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|103
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|86
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|73
|5
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|71
|6
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|69
|7
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|63
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|58
|9
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|56
|10
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|52
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|135
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|128
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|85
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|76
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|7
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|47
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|9
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
|10
|Logan Lowrey
|Trenton, MO
|34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|141
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|130
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|100
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|86
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|73
|6
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|69
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|66
|8
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|59
|9
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|56
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|49
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Through Round 5
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|275
|2nd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|271
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|265
|4th
|Justin Rodbell
|Suzuki
|210
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|Suzuki
|207
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|283
|2nd
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|260
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|258
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|212
|5th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|212
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|289
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|272
|3rd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|257
|4th
|Brodie Ellis
|Yamaha
|218
|5th
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|200
Dutch Masters
Through Round 2
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|97
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|79
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|67
|4th
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|60
|5th
|Petar Petrov
|KTM
|55
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|94
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|65
|3rd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|62
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|Husqvarna
|58
|5th
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|56
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 2
MX1 Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|94
|2nd
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|92
|3rd
|Lewis Tombs
|Honda
|70
|4th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|58
|5th
|Alexander Brown
|KTM
|57
MX2 Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|KTM
|97
|2nd
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|85
|3rd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|76
|4th
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|70
|5th
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|70
WORCS
Through Round 5
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|125
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|102
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|81
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|71
|5th
|Dalton Shirey
|Husqvarna
|65
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Women’s
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike