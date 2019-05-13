Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

May 13, 2019 8:00am

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 5 (of 18) - MXGP of Lombardia - Mantova

MXGP of Lombardia - MXGP

- Mantova, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Antonio Cairoli Italy1 - 1 KTM
2Pauls Jonass Latvia2 - 3 Husqvarna
3Gautier Paulin France6 - 4 Yamaha
4Clement Desalle Belgium5 - 7 Kawasaki
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands8 - 5 KTM
6Tim Gajser Slovenia10 - 6 Honda
7Jeremy Seewer Switzerland7 - 9 Yamaha
8Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania3 - 15 Husqvarna
9Brian Bogers Netherlands20 - 2 Honda
10Benoit Paturel France15 - 8 Kawasaki
Full Results

MXGP of Lombardia - MX2

- Mantova, Italy

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jorge Prado Spain1 - 1 KTM
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark6 - 2 Husqvarna
3Davy Pootjes Netherlands4 - 4 Husqvarna
4Mitchell Evans Australia8 - 6 Honda
5Iker Larranaga Olano Spain7 - 9 KTM
6Jago Geerts Belgium2 - 18 Yamaha
7Jed Beaton Australia3 - 17 Husqvarna
8Bas Vaessen Netherlands5 - 15 KTM
9Tom Vialle France23 - 3 KTM
10 France15 - 7 Honda
Full Results

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy266
2Tim Gajser Slovenia223
3Gautier Paulin France183
4Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania164
5Clement Desalle Belgium158
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland139
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium138
8Pauls Jonass Latvia116
9Shaun Simpson United Kingdom113
10Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands105
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark207
2Jorge Prado Spain200
3Henry Jacobi Germany157
4Jago Geerts Belgium150
5Ben Watson United Kingdom145
6Tom Vialle France141
7Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa122
8Mitchell Evans Australia117
9Davy Pootjes Netherlands112
10Adam Sterry United Kingdom105
Full Standings

Hawaiian Supercross

Aloha Stadium - Halawa, HI

PosRiderMachineFinishes
1Ryan SipesKTM1-1-1
2Justin BraytonHonda3-2-2
3Tyler BowersKawasaki4-5-4
4Mike AlessiHonda7-4-3
5Austin PolitelliHonda2-3-12
6Ben LaMayHonda6-9-6
7Josh HillYamaha8-8-7
8Kyle ChisholmSuzuki13-7-5
9Alex RaySuzuki11-6-8
10Adam EnticknapSuzuki10-10-9
11Jimmy DecotisSuzuki5-13-11
12Chris HowellHusqvarna9-11-10
13Josh GrecoKTM12-14-14
14Joan CrosKawasaki18-12-13
15Patrick EvansSuzuki14-15-16

AMSOIL GNCC

Through Round 5 (of 13)

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC140
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV122
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC105
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC90
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT78
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT67
7Josh Strang Australia67
8 Cookeville, TN58
9Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA55
10Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN49
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT150
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN103
3 Jefferson, GA86
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN73
5Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
6 Millville, NJ69
7 New Zealand63
8 Landrum, SC58
9 Sumter, SC56
10Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA52
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL135
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL128
3 West Sunbury, PA85
4 Indianola, PA76
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Fife Lake, MI56
7 Waterford Works, NJ47
8 Lynnville, IN46
9 Gilbert, SC37
10 Trenton, MO34
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia141
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH130
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC100
4 New Zealand86
5 Mchenry, MD73
6 Bridgeton, NJ69
7Korie Steede Beloit, OH66
8 Knoxville, TN59
9 Bloomington, IN56
10 Birchrunville, PA49
Full Standings

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Through Round 5

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha275
2ndHayden MellrossKTM271
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna265
4thJustin RodbellSuzuki210
5thJayden RykersSuzuki207

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna283
2ndKyle WebsterHonda260
3rdJay WilsonYamaha258
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha212
5thAaron TantiYamaha212

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM289
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha272
3rdRhys BuddHonda257
4thBrodie EllisYamaha218
5thMason RoweKTM200

Dutch Masters

Through Round 2

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna97
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM79
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna67
4thMax AnstieKTM60
5thPetar PetrovKTM55

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki94
2ndJago GeertsYamaha65
3rdBen WatsonYamaha62
4thDavy PootjesHusqvarna58
5thAdam SterryKawasaki56

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 2

MX1 Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stShaun SimpsonKTM94
2ndTommy SearleKawasaki92
3rdLewis TombsHonda70
4thHarri KullasHonda58
5thAlexander BrownKTM57

MX2 Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stConrad MewseKTM97
2ndBas VaessenKTM85
3rdAlvin OstlundHusqvarna76
4thJosh GilbertHonda70
5thDylan WalshHusqvarna70

WORCS

Through Round 5

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM125
2ndDante OliveiraKTM102
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna81
4thZach BellKawasaki71
5thDalton  ShireyHusqvarna65

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
TBDEnduroCrossWomen’s
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDErzberg RodeoBike