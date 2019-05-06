Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Las Vegas
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Articles
Full Schedule

Fox Releases Zebra Throwback Racewear and Apparel

May 6, 2019 9:00am | by:
Big Hair. Loud Guitars. Works Bikes. We loved the '80s and to celebrate we are bringing back our iconic Zebra colorway. Debuted by Rick Johnson in ’88 and later worn by the likes of Damon Bradshaw and James Stewart, the Zebra print is embedded in our brand’s history. It's a design which embodies the fearlessness and individuality needed to earn your stripes—just as the racing icons of the past did. This time around, you have two options to rock: A modern Flexair version, and a retro replica which is built exactly how it was for Rick Johnson in '88. 

  • Helmet
  • Jersey
  • Pants
  • Google

As we launch our iconic Zebra Racewear around the Las Vegas Supercross, we wanted to extend the good vibes with a Zebra lifestyle capsule. Pulling inspiration from the racewear, this limited collection of hats, tees, and boardshorts will let you support a piece of Fox’s history on a daily basis.

  • T-shirt_2f
  • T-shirt_3
  • Hat
  • T-Shirt
  • Shorts
  • Shorts_2

For more information, visit www.foxracing.com