Fox Releases Zebra Throwback Racewear and Apparel

Big Hair. Loud Guitars. Works Bikes. We loved the '80s and to celebrate we are bringing back our iconic Zebra colorway. Debuted by Rick Johnson in ’88 and later worn by the likes of Damon Bradshaw and James Stewart, the Zebra print is embedded in our brand’s history. It's a design which embodies the fearlessness and individuality needed to earn your stripes—just as the racing icons of the past did. This time around, you have two options to rock: A modern Flexair version, and a retro replica which is built exactly how it was for Rick Johnson in '88.