6D Introduces ATR-2 Spring Collection

Just in time for Spring, 6D Helmets has unveiled six exciting new graphic designs and 15 color options of the new ATR-2 off-road motorcycle helmet. Designed for safety conscious athletes all around the globe, the esteemed ATR-2 is 6D’s flagship helmet and features an advanced version of the company’s signature Omni-Directional Suspension system (ODS).

The ATR-2’s Advanced ODS system is highlighted by a new Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) multi-impact outer liner and a new replaceable Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) inner liner. As before, the two liners are connected via a series of elastomeric isolation dampers that assist in providing broad-range protection during crash impacts.

The ATR-2 is available in a size range from XS to XXL and comes with a three-year limited warranty. MSRP $650 for Solids and $695 for Graphic Models.

For more information, visit www.6dhelmets.com.