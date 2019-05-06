6D Introduces ATR-2 Spring Collection

Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Mitchell Oldenburg
  3. Justin Cooper
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun May 12
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
May 6, 2019
Just in time for Spring, 6D Helmets has unveiled six exciting new graphic designs and 15 color options of the new ATR-2 off-road motorcycle helmet. Designed for safety conscious athletes all around the globe, the esteemed ATR-2 is 6D’s flagship helmet and features an advanced version of the company’s signature Omni-Directional Suspension system (ODS).

The ATR-2’s Advanced ODS system is highlighted by a new Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) multi-impact outer liner and a new replaceable Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) inner liner. As before, the two liners are connected via a series of elastomeric isolation dampers that assist in providing broad-range protection during crash impacts.

The ATR-2 is available in a size range from XS to XXL and comes with a three-year limited warranty. MSRP $650 for Solids and $695 for Graphic Models.

For more information, visit www.6dhelmets.com.