A wild, unpredictable season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will close this Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. But before we tie a bow around it all, there are still a few things to work out—specifically the 450SX and 250SX East and West Region titles.

Let’s see how the title scenarios break down for this Saturday!

450SX

Cooper Webb enters the weekend with a 23-point lead over Eli Tomac and will likely clinch his first 450 title on Saturday. But, anything can happen in racing, so let’s examine what exactly he needs to do to clinch.

[Note: Every other rider except Tomac has been mathematically eliminated from winning the title.]

Tiebreaker

This belongs to Webb. The tiebreaker is determined by most wins on the season, and since Webb currently has seven and Tomac has five, there is no way for Tomac to catch Webb in terms of wins.

Webb Wins the Title If…

If he finishes 20th or better, he wins the championship—no matter what Tomac does.

Tomac Wins the Title If…

If he wins the race, and Webb finishes 21st or worse, Tomac wins the championship. There’s a 24-point gap between first and 21st.

If Tomac finishes second in the main event…

Webb wins the title, even if he fails to qualify for the main event, as he holds a 23-point lead entering Vegas and he holds the tie-breaker. Second place awards 23 points.