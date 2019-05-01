Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2019 TM 125 Build

May 1, 2019 9:20am | by:

The TM 125 is a race bike right out of the Italian crate it comes in. With KYB suspension, machined triple clamps, V-Force reed block and a rocket ship of an engine, this thing is ready to go.

The TM crew dressed up this 125 that they had prepped for the Two-Stroke National and gave it a good shakedown at Perris Raceway.

Simon Cudby was there to capture the sound and smell of the day.

Pro Circuit

Pipe and silencer
www.procircuit.com 

Dunlop

MX33 front and rear tires
www.ridedunlop.com 

VP Racing Fuel

C12 fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com 

Thunder Designs

Graphic design
www.thunderdesigns.net

  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0035 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0024 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0028 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0029 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0036 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0032 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0026 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0027 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0033 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0034 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0025 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0030 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0031 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0041 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0038 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0043 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0042 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0039 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0037 Simon Cudby
  • 2019TM125-Cudby-0040 Simon Cudby

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.