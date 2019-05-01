Racer X Films: 2019 TM 125 Build
The TM 125 is a race bike right out of the Italian crate it comes in. With KYB suspension, machined triple clamps, V-Force reed block and a rocket ship of an engine, this thing is ready to go.
The TM crew dressed up this 125 that they had prepped for the Two-Stroke National and gave it a good shakedown at Perris Raceway.
Simon Cudby was there to capture the sound and smell of the day.
Pro Circuit
Pipe and silencer
www.procircuit.com
Dunlop
MX33 front and rear tires
www.ridedunlop.com
VP Racing Fuel
C12 fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
Thunder Designs
Graphic design
www.thunderdesigns.net
2019TM125-Cudby-0035 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0024 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0028 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0029 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0036 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0032 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0026 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0027 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0033 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0034 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0025 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0030 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0031 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0041 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0038 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0043 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0042 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0039 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0037 Simon Cudby 2019TM125-Cudby-0040 Simon Cudby
ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT
Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.
ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES
Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.