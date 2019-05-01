Racer X Films: 2019 TM 125 Build

The TM 125 is a race bike right out of the Italian crate it comes in. With KYB suspension, machined triple clamps, V-Force reed block and a rocket ship of an engine, this thing is ready to go.

The TM crew dressed up this 125 that they had prepped for the Two-Stroke National and gave it a good shakedown at Perris Raceway.

Simon Cudby was there to capture the sound and smell of the day.

Pro Circuit

Pipe and silencer

www.procircuit.com

Dunlop

MX33 front and rear tires

www.ridedunlop.com

VP Racing Fuel

C12 fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

Thunder Designs

Graphic design

www.thunderdesigns.net