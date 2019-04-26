Round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 27, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live! from MetLife Stadium beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold will have live coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

TV | Online Schedule