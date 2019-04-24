Forkner to Line Up in East Rutherford
Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Austin Forkner is officially in this weekend's race in New Jersey, stated a team release today. Forkner suffered a knee injury in Nashville and was unable to race in the night show and went for an MRI the following week. Kawasaki racing boss Bruce Stjenstrom gave us an update last week, and today a team statement confirms that the 250SX East Region points leader will in fact line up in East Rutherford this weekend as his therapy is going well.
The Nashville Supercross was held April 6, allowing Forkner several weeks to rehab his knee before the next East Region returns to the gate Saturday.
“I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how well the therapy has been going on my knee and I’ve really been trying to keep a positive attitude about the situation,” Forkner said in a team press release. “The whole team has been really supportive and doing everything they can to make sure I have what I need to try and bring them home a championship.”
Forkner holds a three-point lead over GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton and an eight-point lead over Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper in the 250SX East Region.
Martin Davalos did all he could for his injured teammate, taking the win in Nashville—which allowed his teammate to remain in sole possession of the red plates in the East. Davalos stated after the win that his neck, which he injured last season, had been a lingering injury ever since returning to his bike post MCL surgery, which ended his 2018 season.
“I really didn’t think my neck would be an issue coming into the season, but the more I started riding, the more my arm was going numb, my wrist was locking up, it was just a terrible, terrible feeling,” Davalos said following Nashville. “You prepare so well and you just can’t deliver—you can’t ride to your potential. It’s just frustrating.”
Davalos told team owner Mitch Payton of the issues he was having and was able to get some work done in California. Even though he won in Nashville, he has used the last few weeks to continue to work through his injuries.
“The time off between the last race and this race has been helpful to continue making progress with some of the lingering injuries I’ve been dealing with,” said Davalos. “I’m hoping that it makes me that much stronger to come out swinging in New Jersey and prove that it was not a fluke but I belong on the podium.”