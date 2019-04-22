Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Through Round 15 (of 17)
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|332
|2
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|314
|3
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|309
|4
| Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|283
|5
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|255
|6
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|223
|7
| Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|192
|8
| Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|180
|9
| Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|157
|10
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|154
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|151
|2
| Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|148
|3
| Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|4
| Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|115
|5
| Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|105
|6
| Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|105
|7
| Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|100
|8
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|98
|9
| Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|97
|10
| Jordan Bailey
|Orlando, FL
|76
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|208
|2
| Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|200
|3
| Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|163
|4
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|145
|5
| Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|128
|6
| Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|128
|7
| Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|128
|8
| Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|123
|9
| Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|119
|10
| Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|100
FIM Motocross World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 18)
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019 Full Standings
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019 Full Standings
AMSOIL GNCC
Through Round 4 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019 Full Standings
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019 Full Standings
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|110
|2
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|98
|3
| Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|4
| Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|64
|5
| Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|58
|6
| Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|47
|7
| Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|8
| Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|41
|9
| Logan Lowrey
|Trenton, MO
|34
|10
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|34
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (AX Tour)
Through Round 2
450 Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Points
|Brand
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|65
|KTM
|2nd
|Matt Goerke
|61
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Phil Nicoletti
|58
|Yamaha
|4th
|Collin Jurin
|50
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Cade Clason
|41
|Husqvarna
250 Pro Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Points
|Brand
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|51
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Marco Cannella
|50
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|48
|Yamaha
|4th
|Brad Nauditt
|45
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Tyler Medaglia
|45
|Kawasaki
WORCS
Through Round 5
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|125
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|102
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|81
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|71
|5th
|Dalton Shirey
|Husqvarna
|65
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Through Round 3
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|152
|2nd
|Luke Clout
|KTM
|147
|3rd
|Kirk Gibbs
|Yamaha
|145
|4th
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|143
|5th
|Jesse Dobson
|Husqvarna
|141
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Yamaha
|170
|2nd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|142
|3rd
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|133
|4th
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|126
|5th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|122
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|157
|2nd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|152
|3rd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|140
|4th
|Mason Semmens
|KTM
|125
|5th
|Jack Kukas
|Yamaha
|113
Dutch Masters
Through Round 1
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|50
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|Yamaha
|44
|3rd
|Max Anstie
|KTM
|38
|4th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|32
|5th
|Paus Jonass
|Husqvarna
|32
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|50
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|40
|3rd
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|31
|4th
|Jed Beaton
|Husqvarna
|27
|5th
|Kade Walker
|Husqvarna
|26
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Women’s
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike