Round 7 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 16, in Arlington, Texas.
Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from AT&T Stadium beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Round 7 beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Arlington
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
* all times
|Qualifying
|February 16 - 2:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 16 - 8:30pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 16 - 8:30pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2019 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|125
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|124
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|123
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|123
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|95
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|26
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|23
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|21
|4
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|19
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|18
Other Info
AT&T Stadium
One Legends Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)
Tickets
Get tickets here.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.