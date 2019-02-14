Husqvarna Motorcycles To Release 2019 Replica Team Wear This Spring

The latest Replica Team Wear is complimented by a large selection of accessories, bags, caps, and kids’ garments, all of which carrying neatly-positioned Husqvarna Motorcycles logos and badges.

Utilizing the brand’s iconic white, blue and yellow color scheme to create modern, yet timeless designs, the new collection features premium-quality garments for both men and women.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to introduce their 2019 Replica Team Wear, a new collection of high-quality team replica apparel for dedicated Husqvarna Motorcycles fans.

2019 Replica Team Wear Collection Highlights

Replica Team Polo

Exquisitely styled and aesthetically appealing, the newest Replica Team Polo is made for all dedicated Husqvarna fans. Constructed of high-grade materials, it has a sporty style with large, carefully positioned Husqvarna Motorcycles logos.

Replica Team Hoodie

Incorporating the simplicity and uniqueness of Swedish design, the Replica Team Hoodie is a distinctive item that offers high wear comfort to all Husqvarna fans. It features closable side and breast pockets and has a large Husqvarna Motorcycles logo printed on the shoulder.

Replica Team Fleece

Built around a simple yet distinctive design, the Replica Team Fleece is a functional and warm polar fleece with contrasting yellow details on the zip and sides. It features closable pockets and offers high wear comfort.

Replica Team Hardshell Jacket

Water-repellent and wind-resistant, the Replica Team Hardshell Jacket is built to stand up to changeable weather. Featuring carefully placed Husqvarna Motorcycles logos on its tasteful blue and yellow color scheme, it is an essential companion for the colder days at or away from the track.

Replica Team Shorts

Featuring a revamped design for 2019, the Replica Team Shorts are a sporty garment with large and practical closable cargo pockets. To further increase comfort and durability, they have carefully-placed elastic inserts together with reinforcement in key areas.

Replica Team Pants

The official Husqvarna Motorcycles Replica Team Pants have large closable storage compartments and pockets. Featuring reinforced materials in key areas, they offer increased comfort for long days at the track.

Women Replica Team Shirt

The Women Replica Team Shirt has a simple yet distinctive Swedish-inspired design. Its high-quality craftsmanship and carefully-placed Husqvarna Motorcycles logos make it ideal for the brand’s female fans.

All items from the 2019 Replica Team Wear Collection will be available at authorized dealers early this Spring.