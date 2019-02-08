Racer X Films: 2004 KTM 300 Project Bike

Build: Dirt ‘N Iron

Text: David Pingree

Photos: Simon Cudby

This project bike was a bit different for us. Our friend Rado, who runs a site called Dirt ‘N Iron, built a beautiful 300cc KTM off-road bike and asked if we’d be interested in testing it. His work is meticulous and he does an incredible job of documenting the work and sharing it via video on his site. Rado gave us a little of his background.

“I have been riding motorcycles since I was a kid back in Europe, but fell in love with dirt bikes once settled down in SoCal. Found out that dirt is way more fun, shifted completely to motocross and trails. I loved it so much that I wanted to do more than just riding, so i started Dirt 'N Iron YouTube channel back in early 2016. My vision was to share passion, down to earth tips, and reviews from enthusiasts perspective and also introduce the sport to newcomers.”

He added this about the build: “I wanted to do a two-stroke build on the channel for a long time, get a cheap older 250, have Eric Gorr do a big bore kit and go through everything that needed some attention. I wanted to do it together with subscribers, ask their opinion and advice, and let them join me on the build. I recorded every step of the build, starting from picking up the bike from Craigslist for $900 till final reveal. Goal was to have old bike that is now better than new. It was a fun journey, we did around 25 videos in last five months and the final result is quite satisfying.”

On the trail the bike was incredible. The thing that really grabbed my attention was how sharp and responsive the 300cc powerplant was. Honestly, this is the best motor you can have in an off-road bike, in my opinion. It’s all the power you could ever want in a light, easy to control chassis. The off-road specific parts don’t make it feel like a bulky, cumbersome monstrosity, which can happen as you add the large tank and other parts. This machine is an off-road weapon. Watch the video for the full test.

Dirt N’ Iron

www.youtube.com/c/dirtniron

www.dirtniron.com

EGR

Full Engine build make 250cc into 300cc with porting and head mod and engine assy

www.eric-gorr.com

Vertex Pistons

300cc Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)

www.vertexpistons.com

Hot Rods

Complete Bottom end kit

Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit

www.hotrodsproducts.com

Lectron

Lectron 38mm high velocity Carb With Throttle Cable

www.lectronfuelsystems.com

IMS

Large Fuel Tank

www.imsproducts.com

Supersprox

Rear Stealth Sprocket

Front Sprocket

O-Ring Chain

www.supersproxusa.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage air filter

www.unifilter.com

Hinson Clutch Components

Clutch Cover

www.hinsonracing.com

FMF Racing

Gnarly Pipe

Turbinecore 2 silencer

www.fmfracing.com

MotoTassinari

V-Force 4 Reed Cage

www.mototassinari.com

Acerbis

Front Fender 2013 KTM

Front Number plate 2013 KTM

Shrouds

Fork guards

Rear fender section

Mud Flap

www.acerbisusa.com

P3 Carbon

FMF Pipe carbon guard

Carbon Skid plate

www.p3carbon.com

All Balls

Rear Brake Pedal Rebuild

Shock Bearings rebuild kit

Swing arm rebuild kit

Fork Rebuild Kit

Shock internals rebuild kit

Fuel Valve Rebuild kit

Chain Rollers

Counter Shaft Rebuild kit

www.allballsracing.com

Dunlop Tire

AT81 front

D803GP rear

www.dunlopmotorcycle.com

Works Connection

Hour Meter and mount

Brake Caps

Stand

Rotating bar Clamp

Steering Stem Nut

Air Caps

Fork Air Bleeders

www.worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Semi-Custom Graphics kit

Pre printed number plates backgrounds

www.decalmx.com

Trail Tech

Kickstand

Endurance 2 read out and mounting

www.trailtech.net

TM Designworks

Chain guide and chain block

www.tmdesignworks.com

Moto Seat

Custom Cool seat cover

www.motoseat.com

Tusk

Front Rotor

Rear rotor

Hardware for rotors and sprocket

Complete Wheel set

Front Brake line

Brake pads front and rear

Shifter

Brake Pedal

Rear Rotor Guard

www.tuskoffroad.com

Bullet Proof Designs

Radiator Guards

www.bulletproofdesigns.com

Fasst Co

Foot Pegs

Flexx Bars

Hand Guards for Flexx bars

www.fasstco.com

Race Tech

Suspension Re-Valve and set up

www.racetech.com

Cycra Racing

Front Fender Bracket to allow updated year

CV4 Rad Cap

www.cycraracing.com

San Diego Powder Coating

Sandblasting, powder with super-durable clear, and “race prep masking"

www.sandiegopowdercoating.com



Vapor Honing Restoration

Blasting of Swing arm, Triple Clamps and Kick Starter

KTM OEM Frame Guards

KTM OEM Air Box cover

KTM Powerparts Lock On Grips

KTM Powerparts Clutch Master

www.facebook.com/vaporhoning.restorations.7