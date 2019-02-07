Spy Introduces Foundation Goggle
February 7, 2019 3:30pm | by: Press Release
Let’s put the rumors to rest. Motorsports has been a big part of SPY for 25 years. To prove the point, we’d like to introduce the Foundation, the newest badass addition to our MX goggle line. Developed in collaboration with our top athletes, the Foundation doubles down on our commitment to off-road motorsports with the widest view of any moto goggle. We’re here for the duration, so enjoy the ride.
Foundation Goggle Features:
- The widest peripheral view on the market
- High Definition (HD) Lexan® lens provides sharper and more accurate vision in all lighting conditions while reducing distortion in the peripheral areas
- Comes with an installed Spectra™ lens and bonus clear lens with posts
- RISE™+ ventilation system utilizes the Venturi effect to draw air through subframe vents above the goggle and in-between your helmet, creating a vacuum that pulls hot air from behind the lens
- 45mm roll-off system
- Triple-layer Isotron™ face foam with moisture-wicking Dri-Force™ fleece is facially contoured to provide a comfortable, dry seal that lasts so long it makes other goggles jealous
- Spoiler-style outriggers keep tear-offs lying flat while providing a tight and secure fit to the face, even when wearing a helmet
- Extra-wide 45MM silicone-ribbed strap stops goggle slipping and shifting on whoops, jumps, and rhythm sections
- Includes a free removable nose guard and 10-pack of tear-offs
For more information, visit www.spyoptic.com.