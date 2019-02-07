Spy Introduces Foundation Goggle

Let’s put the rumors to rest. Motorsports has been a big part of SPY for 25 years. To prove the point, we’d like to introduce the Foundation, the newest badass addition to our MX goggle line. Developed in collaboration with our top athletes, the Foundation doubles down on our commitment to off-road motorsports with the widest view of any moto goggle. We’re here for the duration, so enjoy the ride.

Foundation Goggle Features:

The widest peripheral view on the market

High Definition (HD) Lexan® lens provides sharper and more accurate vision in all lighting conditions while reducing distortion in the peripheral areas

Comes with an installed Spectra™ lens and bonus clear lens with posts

RISE™+ ventilation system utilizes the Venturi effect to draw air through subframe vents above the goggle and in-between your helmet, creating a vacuum that pulls hot air from behind the lens

45mm roll-off system

Triple-layer Isotron™ face foam with moisture-wicking Dri-Force™ fleece is facially contoured to provide a comfortable, dry seal that lasts so long it makes other goggles jealous

Spoiler-style outriggers keep tear-offs lying flat while providing a tight and secure fit to the face, even when wearing a helmet

Extra-wide 45MM silicone-ribbed strap stops goggle slipping and shifting on whoops, jumps, and rhythm sections

Includes a free removable nose guard and 10-pack of tear-offs

For more information, visit www.spyoptic.com.