Racer X Films: Garage Build 1992 Honda CR250R
Build: Jay Clark
Text: David Pingree
Photos: Simon Cudby
This retro Honda brought us back to when Stanton and Bayle ruled the sport.
Wrench Rabbit
Full Rebuild with Hot Rods Complete Bottom End Kit (crankshaft, main bearing/seal kit, transmission bearings, engine gasket kit). Vertex Pistons Pro Replica Piston Kit (ring, pin, clips).
www.wrenchrabbit.com
Crank Works
Crank Balancing
www.crankworks.com
FMF
Gnarly Pipe, Custom Shorty Silencer
www.fmfracing.com
Supersprox
Front and Rear Sprocket, MX Chain
www.supersproxusa.com
Moto Tassinari
V-Force Reed Cage
www.mototassinari.com
Pivot Works
Steering Stem Bearing Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swingarm Rebuild Kit, Wheel Bearings
www.pivotworks.com
Dunlop
MX3S Front (80/100-21)
MX3S Rear (110/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
All Balls
Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Front and Rear Caliper, Master Cylinder Brake Rebuild Kit, Brake Pins
www.allballsracing.com
Faster USA
Stock Hubs Treated and Rebuilt with New Spokes and Silver Excel Rims
www.fasterusa.com
Hinson
Full Clutch
www.hinsonracing.com
Tusk Off-Road
Front and Rear Rotors, Front and Rear Brake Lines, Shift Lever, Front Brake Lever
www.tuskoffroad.com
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com
UFO
Full Plastic Kit
www.ufoplasticusa.com
Factory Connection
Suspension Rebuild and Service (tracking down broken and hard-to-find parts)
www.factoryconnection.com
Clarke Manufacturing
Stock-Size Fuel Tank
www.clarkemfg.com
ICW
Radiator Straightening and Strengthening
www.icwbikestands.com
MotoSeat
Seat Cover Install
www.motoseat.com
Works Connection
Front Brake Cap, Rotating Bar Mount, Frame Guards, Stand, Clutch Perch Assembly
www.worksconnection.com
San Diego Powder & Protective Coatings
Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear
www.sandiegopowdercoating.com
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plate Backgrounds
www.decalmx.com
Fuel Star
Fuel Valve Assembly with Hose
www.fuel-star.com
VP Racing Fuel
VP C12
www.vpracingfuels.com
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
R-50 Two-Stroke Premix
www.klotzlube.com
Motion Pro
Grip Glue, Throttle Tube
www.motionpro.com
Renthal
971 7/8 bars, Grips
www.renthal.com
Bolt Motorcycle Hardware
Hardware
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Cycra Racing
High-Pressure Radiator Cap
www.cycraracing.com
