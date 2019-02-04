Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 5 (of 17) - Petco Park - San Diego, CA
San Diego - 450SX Main Event
Full Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Eli Tomac
|1:21.179
|12 Laps
|Cortez, CO
| Kawasaki KX
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|1:21.244
|+04.199
|La Reole, France
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|3
| Ken Roczen
|1:23.294
|+07.266
|Mattstedt, Germany
| Honda CRF450
|4
| Justin Bogle
|1:23.443
|+28.336
|Cushing, OK
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
| Chad Reed
|1:27.082
|+43.520
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|6
| Aaron Plessinger
|1:26.381
|+45.709
|Hamilton, OH
| Yamaha YZ450F
|7
| Joey Savatgy
|1:23.533
|+51.440
|Thomasville, GA
| Kawasaki KX
|8
| Cooper Webb
|1:24.249
|+55.260
|Newport, NC
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
| Blake Baggett
|1:26.072
|+1:05.973
|Grand Terrace, CA
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|10
| Tyler Bowers
| 1:27.748
|11 Laps
|Danville, KY
| Kawasaki KX
|11
| Vince Friese
|1:28.122
|+02.866
|Cape Girardeau, MO
| Honda CRF450
|12
| Dean Wilson
|1:27.734
|+21.253
|Scotland, United Kingdom
| Husqvarna FC 450
|13
| Cole Martinez
|1:30.119
|+24.017
|Rimrock, AZ
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|14
| Cole Seely
|1:26.288
|+27.578
|Newbury Park, CA
| Honda CRF450
|15
| Ben LaMay
|1:32.539
|+38.681
|Anchorage, AK
| Honda CRF450
|16
| Carlen Gardner
|1:35.458
|10 Laps
|Paso Robles, CA
| Honda CRF450
|17
| Kyle Chisholm
|1:37.064
|+05.500
|Clearwater, FL
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|18
| Theodore Pauli
| 1:33.594
|+29.911
|Edwardsville, IL
| Kawasaki KX
|19
| Cade Autenrieth
|1:34.156
|9 Laps
|Hemet, CA
| KTM 450 SX-F
|20
| Alex Ray
|1:58.903
|8 Laps
|Jackson, TN
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|21
| Justin Barcia
|1:28.217
|2 Laps
|Monroe, NY
| Yamaha YZ450F
|22
| Heath Harrison
|DNF
|Silverhill, AL
| Kawasaki KX
San Diego - 250SX West Main Event
Full Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Adam Cianciarulo
|1:22.106
|9 Laps
|Port Orange, FL
| Kawasaki KX250
|2
| Garrett Marchbanks
|1:20.883
|+08.574
|Coalville, UT
| Kawasaki KX250
|3
| Jimmy Decotis
|1:22.307
|+35.562
|Peabody, MA
| Suzuki Rm-z250
|4
| Shane McElrath
|1:19.935
|+38.720
|Canton, NC
| KTM 250 SX-F
|5
| Jess Pettis
|1:23.223
|+45.740
|Prince George, Canada
| KTM 250 SX-F
|6
| Martin Castelo
|1:25.784
|+1:29.573
|Ecuador
| Suzuki Rm-z250
|7
| Dylan Ferrandis
|1:21.621
|8 Laps
|Avignon, France
| Yamaha YZ250F
|8
| Mathias Jorgensen
| 1:27.257
|+1:03.311
|Bjerge, Denmark
| KTM 250 SX-F
|9
| Cameron McAdoo
|1:27.376
|+1:05.906
|Sioux City, IA
| Honda CRF250
|10
| Colt Nichols
|1:27.448
|+1:12.615
|Muskogee, OK
| Yamaha YZ250F
|11
| Chris Blose
|1:25.267
|+1:14.571
|Phoenix, AZ
| Husqvarna FC 250
|12
| Michael Mosiman
|1:26.565
|+1:17.379
|Sebastopol, CA
| Husqvarna FC 250
|13
| Jacob Hayes
|1:29.124
|+1:28.079
|Greensboro, NC
| Yamaha YZ250F
|14
| Carson Brown
|1:29.216
|+1:34.793
|Ravensdale, WA
| Husqvarna FC 250
|15
| R.J. Hampshire
|1:24.623
|+1:35.953
|Hudson, FL
| Honda CRF250
|16
| Scott Champion
|1:35.222
|+2:21.564
|Temecula, CA
| Yamaha YZ250F
|17
| RJ Wageman
|1:41.418
|+2:52.634
|Newhall, CA
| Yamaha YZ250F
|18
| Devin Harriman
|1:32.292
|7 Laps
|Longview, WA
| KTM 250 SX-F
|19
| Enzo Lopes
|1:26.008
|6 Laps
|Brazil
| Suzuki Rm-z250
|20
| Deegan Vonlossberg
|1:35.396
|+28.973
|Palmdale, CA
| Yamaha YZ250F
|21
| Ludovic Macler
|1:34.729
|3 Laps
|France
| Kawasaki KX250
|22
| Mitchell Harrison
|DNF
|Lansing, MI
| Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|106
|3
| Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|102
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|102
|4
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|98
|6
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|80
|5
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|80
|7
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|74
|8
| Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|66
|10
| Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|65
|9
| Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|65
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|114
|2
| Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|106
|3
| Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|104
|4
| Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|102
|5
| R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|75
|6
| Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|73
|7
| Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|72
|8
| Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|71
|9
| Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|70
|11
| Jess Pettis
|Prince George, Canada
|66
INTERNAZIONALI D'ITALIA
Round 2 - Ottobiano, Italy
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|KTM
|2nd
|Romain Febvre
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Tim Gajser
|Honda
|4th
|Gautier Paulin
|Yamaha
|5th
|Tanel Leok
|Husqvarna
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Jorge Prado
|KTM
|2nd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|Honda
|3rd
|Maxime Renaux
|Yamaha
|4th
|Michele Cervellin
|Yamaha
|5th
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
MX1 Points Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|240
|2nd
|Romain Febvre
|200
|3rd
|Tim Gajser
|160
|4th
|Gautier Paulin
|130
|5th
|Tanel Leok
|115
MX2 Points Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jorge Prado
|240
|2nd
|Mikkel Haarup
|150
|3rd
|Michele Cervellin
|125
|4th
|Ben Watson
|125
|5th
|Maxime Renaux
|112
Sumter National Enduro
Round 1 - Wedgefield, SC
Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|2nd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|KTM
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Mike Witkowski
|Beta
|5th
|Thorn Devlin
|Gas Gas
|6th
|Cory Buttrick
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Zack Hayes
|KTM
|8th
|Jake Froman
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|10th
|Tegan Temple
|KTM
|11th
|Chase Hayes
|KTM
|12th
|Cody Barnes
|Beta
|13th
|Michael Lafferty
|KTM
|14th
|Anthony Federico
|Yamaha
|15th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Yamaha
WORCS
Round 2 - Glen Helen Raceway
Pro MC
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|25
|2nd
|Gary Sutherlin
|KTM
|22
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|20
|4th
|Giacomo Redondi
|KTM
|18
|5th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|16
Victory Sports Winter Indoor
Rounds 9-10
Round 9 - Friday
250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|2nd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|4th
|Chris Osborne
|KTM
|5th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|6th
|Ryan Smith
|Yamaha
|7th
|Davey Sterritt
|Yamaha
|8th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|9th
|Kobe Hefner
|KTM
|10th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|11th
|Eric Moore
|Yamaha
|12th
|James Brown, Jr.
|Yamaha
450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|4th
|Chris Osborne
|KTM
|5th
|Ryan Smith
|Yamaha
|6th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|7th
|Kobe Hefner
|KTM
|8th
|Davey Sterritt
|Yamaha
|9th
|Carlos Short
|Yamaha
|10th
|Eric Moore
|Yamaha
|11th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
Round 10 - Saturday
250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|2nd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|4th
|Tyler Chavis
|Yamaha
|5th
|Ryan Smith
|Yamaha
|6th
|Chris Osborne
|KTM
|7th
|Kobe Hefner
|KTM
|8th
|Davey Sterritt
|Yamaha
|9th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|10th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|11th
|Eric Moore
|Yamaha
|12th
|William Wilson
|Suzuki
|13th
|James Brown, Jr.
|Yamaha
|14th
|Ryan Robertson
|Yamaha
450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda
|4th
|Chris Osborne
|KTM
|5th
|Tyler Chavis
|Yamaha
|6th
|Ryan Smith
|Yamaha
|7th
|Kobe Hefner
|KTM
|8th
|Davey Sterritt
|Yamaha
|9th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|10th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|11th
|Eric Moore
|Yamaha
Other Championship Standings
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Championship Standings (After round 2)
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Cody Webb (USA)
|KTM
|109
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak (POL)
|KTM
|107
|3rd
|Colton Haaker (USA)
|Husqvarna
|101
|4th
|Kevin Gallas (GER)
|Husqvarna
|58
|5th
|Pol Tarres (ESP)
|Husqvarna
|56
2019 CHAMPIONS
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Women’s
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike