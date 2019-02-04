Results Archive
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jimmy Decotis
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Minneapolis
Sat Feb 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Moose Racing Introduces New M1 Agroid Racewear

February 4, 2019 3:15pm | by:
Moose Racing Introduces New M1 Agroid Racewear

Janesville, WI – Cutting-edge design and superior construction set the Moose Racing M1 Agroid racewear apart from the competition. Based on the race-winning M1 racewear chassis, the new M1 Agroid racewear features a brand-new look 20 years in the making. Combine the innovative look with premium features such as a semi-vented and moisture wicking jersey, triple-stitched pants with full grain genuine leather knee panels and you have the ideal set of racewear for any condition. Available in four different colorways, the M1 Agroid racewear and matching MX2 glove are available now at your local Parts Unlimited dealer. Jersey Suggested Retail $39.95. Pant Suggested Retail $109.95. Glove Suggested Retail $19.95.

For more information, visit Mooseracing.com for more information. 

  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Pant_White
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Pant_Mint
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Pant_Orange
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Glove_Orange
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Pant_Red
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Glove_Red
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Glove_White
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Glove_Mint
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Jersey_White
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Jersey_Red
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Jersey_Mint
  • MooseRacing_S19S_Agroid_Jersey_Orange