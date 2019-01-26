Race Day Feed: Oakland

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

It’s been an eventful season so far to say the least, and with another round taking place today here in Oakland, California, there’s potential for things to get even crazier. Will we see the third first-time winner in the 450SX Class or will one of sport’s heavy hitters like Eli Tomac or Ken Roczen finally light the fires for the first time in 2019? We’ll have to wait to find out, but one thing we do know is that whatever happens tonight won’t involve the reigning champ. Jason Anderson sustained a broken arm and rib while practicing earlier in the week and will miss at least eight weeks. As of now Dean Wilson is still operating out of his own pits, but we’ll see if he moves over to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rig next week. Elsewhere in the 450SX Class Justin Barcia heavily bruised his tailbone last week in Anaheim. He’s here today and plans on racing, but don’t expect him to be doing much seat bouncing! For a full look at who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report. Current point standings are listed below.