Race Day Feed: Oakland

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Northern California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
It’s been an eventful season so far to say the least, and with another round taking place today here in Oakland, California, there’s potential for things to get even crazier. Will we see the third first-time winner in the 450SX Class or will one of sport’s heavy hitters like Eli Tomac or Ken Roczen finally light the fires for the first time in 2019? We’ll have to wait to find out, but one thing we do know is that whatever happens tonight won’t involve the reigning champ. Jason Anderson sustained a broken arm and rib while practicing earlier in the week and will miss at least eight weeks. As of now Dean Wilson is still operating out of his own pits, but we’ll see if he moves over to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rig next week. Elsewhere in the 450SX Class Justin Barcia heavily bruised his tailbone last week in Anaheim. He’s here today and plans on racing, but don’t expect him to be doing much seat bouncing! For a full look at who’s in and who’s out, check out our Injury Report. Current point standings are listed below.
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|70
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|68
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|63
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|62
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|63
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|61
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|57
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|56
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|56
As far as the weather is concerned, it’s perfect and is expected to stay nice all day. That’s fortunate because Northern California has been receiving a lot of rain lately. It only stopped several days ago, just in time for Monster Energy Supercross. Don’t let that bum you out if you prefer nasty tracks though, as the dirt here in Oakland is soft and somewhat sandy. It always breaks down quickly, forms huge ruts, and usually ends up being one of the gnarliest tracks of the year. Seriously, it’s tough. Compounding that factor are two long whoop sections that are going to get beat worse than the Saints last week. Too soon? There are a couple of long rhythm lanes too that stretch all the way from about where home plate would be all the way out to the left and right field walls. It's going to be interesting to see what options the guys settle on as the day progresses.
Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s packing speed here in Oakland.