Round 4 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 26, in Oakland, California.

Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry next day coverage of Round 4 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. The race will stream live on NBC Sports Gold beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule