Round 4 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, January 26, in Oakland, California.
Action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting Race Day Live from Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Network will carry next day coverage of Round 4 beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. The race will stream live on NBC Sports Gold beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Oakland
Oakland-Alameda Coliseum - Oakland, CA
|Qualifying
|January 26 - 4:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 26 - 10:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|January 27 - 3:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2019 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|63
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|61
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|57
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|56
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|56
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|70
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|68
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|63
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|62
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|57
Other Links
Other Info
Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
7000 Coliseum Way
Oakland, CA 94621
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice and Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)
All times local.