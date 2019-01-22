Kawasaki Team Green Racer Rewards Program Set for 2019

Foothill Ranch, Calif. - Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. is pleased to announce its complete 2019 Team Green™ Racer Rewards (contingency) program. Whether it is on a motocross track, off-road racing, flat track, or road racing, Kawasaki Team Green leads the industry with its Racer Rewards support program including traditional contingency and Racer Rebates on new motorcycles purchases from Kawasaki Team Green dealers. Kawasaki remains an industry leader in its support of amateur and professional racing with trackside support at over 40 events across the country and more than $9 million up for grabs in Team Green Racer Rewards.

Racers competing in motocross, off-road, flat track and road racing can earn their share of the payout by heading to www.Kawasakisalesrewards.com to enroll. Once enrolled, racers will receive a Kawasaki Sales Rewards MasterCard® that can be used at Kawasaki dealerships or anywhere MasterCard is accepted. Racer Rewards are available at nearly 500 races for the 2019 season.

“Kawasaki Team Green is pleased to once again be able to offer an industry leading racer support program that covers motocross, off-road, road race and flat track for Kawasaki racers on our KX™ and Ninja® models,” said Team Green Manager Ryan Holliday. “With exciting new models such as the KX™450, Ninja ZX™-6R, and our championship proven ZX™-10RR to help Kawasaki racers win their share of over $9 million for select race event finishes.”

Authorized Kawasaki Team Green dealers are the source for racers to inquire about the Ninja and KX racer support programs, as well as rebates up to $2,000 on select new models. Please check with your local Kawasaki dealer for available Kawasaki genuine race kit parts for Ninja ZX™-10R, Ninja ZX-10RR and Ninja ZX-6R models.

Enrolled racers who earn Racer Rewards will enjoy:

Kawasaki Contingency Rewards MasterCard can be used wherever MasterCard is accepted

Racer Rewards funds credited when race results are verified by Kawasaki

Online account balance and account tracking (24 hours)

Easy profile updates

ATM Access (Pro riders only)

Toll-Free customer service support at 1-866-535-2544

All participating Kawasaki racers must activate their Racer Rewards account and submit a w9 form each calendar year. More information is available online at https://www.kawasaki.com/racing/team-green/racer-rewards.

Deadline to submit a Kawasaki Team Green Racer Rewards application is January 31st, 2019 for ZX™ models and February 15, 2019 for KX™ models.

(Click Here to Apply)