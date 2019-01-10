Jeremy Martin Says Back Surgery Was a Success

GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin underwent surgery this week to have the hardware in his back replaced. The procedure, which took four hours according to Martin, was done at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.

According to a post Martin released on Instagram today, doctors said the surgery was a success and that Martin should make a 100 percent recovery. Martin said the surgery should provide him more mobility on the top and bottom of his spine.

Martin originally sustained the injury at the Tennessee National and was expected to return at some point in the 2019 season before a checkup revealed that the burst fracture in his back had barely healed. The only solution was another surgery, which has ruled him out for the entire 2019 season.

Martin’s contract with GEICO Honda was set to expire at the end of the 2019 season, but the team has extended his deal through the 2020 and 2021 seasons.