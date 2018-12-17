Martin, Wey, Stern and More on PulpMX Show Tonight

Anaheim one is coming people. The Pulpmx Show Presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in tonight with some heavy bench racing with host Steve Matthes welcoming in Kris Keefer and Paul Perebijnos to the studio to talk about the upcoming SX season and also discuss Pulpmx Fantasy being open for sign-ups.

Jeremy Martin suffered a serious injury last season in the outdoors and unfortunately won’t be lining up this year due to complications with the injury. We’ll have J Mart on the show to recap what’s gone on, his new deal with GEICO Honda and more.

Nick Wey hasn’t been on the show for a while and that’s not good. We’ll have friend of the show Wey on to talk about, well, anything he wants really.

The new TV deal for supercross has been announced and NBC and NBCSN is the home of the sport for the next three years. We’ll have Sports Business Journal’s Motorsport reporter Adam Stern on the show to talk about the deal, the switch from Fox/FS1, his thoughts on the sport and more.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit and make us laugh.

