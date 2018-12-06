NBC Sports Group Extends Partnership with Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

STAMFORD, Conn. - NBC Sports Group has announced a multi-year extension of its exclusive partnership with MX Sports Pro Racing to continue as the television and digital home of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, both parties announced today. In addition, Lucas Oil returns as the series' title sponsor.

Per the agreement, NBC Sports Group will present comprehensive coverage of every qualifier, Moto 1 and Moto 2 from every race across NBC, NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold - NBC Sports Digital's direct-to-consumer live streaming product.

All qualifiers, Moto 1s and Moto 2s will continue to be shown live and commercial-free via NBC Sports Gold's "Pro Motocross Pass" to superserve the passionate motocross fanbase. NBC Sports Group and MX Sports Pro Racing began their partnership in the the 2012 season.

"As the home of motorsports, we're proud to continue our strong relationship with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and MX Sports Pro Racing into the next decade, further establishing our presence in the motocross community," said Rob Simmelkjaer, SVP, NBC Sports Ventures. "Fans know NBC Sports is the home for all things motocross, from our linear coverage on NBC and NBCSN, to our robust offering on our direct-to-consumer product, NBC Sports Gold."

"We're fortunate to have such a devoted title sponsor in Lucas Oil, which has been with us from the beginning and has helped bring added prominence to the world's most prestigious motocross championship," said Carrie Coombs Russell, MX Sports Pro Racing CEO. "Additionally, we're thrilled that NBC Sports will remain the home of American motocross for the foreseeable future, which will ultimately culminate in a decade-long partnership for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. We are committed to providing our dedicated and loyal fanbase with as much live content as possible, and the continued development of a digital platform with NBC Sports Gold shows what the future can hold as we collectively push to grow the sport."

"Lucas Oil Products became title sponsor of the Pro Motocross Championship back in 2009," said Bob Patison, Executive Vice President, Lucas Oil Products, Inc. "We are delighted to continue on with this relationship and do our part to help the sport keep growing."

NBC Sports' 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship coverage begins with the Hangtown Classic on Saturday, May 18. The schedule also includes the inaugural running of the Florida National from Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, June 22. Following is the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship telecast schedule on NBC and NBCSN:

Date Event Time (ET) Network Sat., May 18 Hangtown Classic* - 2nd Motos 6 p.m. NBCSN Sat., May 25 TBA* - 2nd Motos 6 p.m. NBCSN Sun., June 2 Thunder Valley National* - 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN Sat., June 15 High Point National - 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC High Point National - 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN Sat., June 22 Florida National - 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBCSN Sun., June 30 Southwick National* - 2nd Motos 10:30 p.m. NBCSN Sat., July 6 RedBud National - 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC RedBud National* - 2nd Motos 7 p.m. NBCSN Sun., July 21 Spring Creek National* - 2nd Motos 1 a.m. NBCSN Sat., July 27 Washougal National* - 2nd Motos 10 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Aug. 10 Unadilla National - 2nd Motos 3 p.m. NBC Unadilla National*- 2nd Motos 7 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Aug. 17 Budds Creek National - 2nd Motos 4 p.m. NBCSN Sat., Aug. 24 Ironman National* - 2nd Motos 11 p.m. NBCSN

*delayed coverage

**NOTE** All qualifiers and motos will stream live and commercial free on NBC Sports Gold