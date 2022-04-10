2022 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGP ResultsEMX125, EMX Open Races
Pietramurata
Trentino IT
Live Now April 10, 2022
MXGP Qualifying Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|25:19.686
|0.000
|Honda
|2
|Jorge Prado
|25:24.921
|5.235
|GasGas
|3
|Mitchell Evans
|25:26.300
|6.614
|Honda
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|25:27.121
|7.435
|Yamaha
|5
|Brian Bogers
|25:27.774
|8.088
|Husqvarna
|6
|Alberto Forato
|25:30.836
|11.150
|GasGas
|7
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|25:44.423
|24.737
|Beta
|8
|Maxime Renaux
|25:46.747
|27.061
|Yamaha
|9
|Jeremy Seewer
|25:48.163
|28.477
|Yamaha
|10
|Jordi Tixier
|25:51.401
|31.715
|KTM
|11
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|25:52.986
|33.300
|Yamaha
|12
|Jed Beaton
|25:57.424
|37.738
|Kawasaki
|13
|Pauls Jonass
|26:02.600
|42.914
|Husqvarna
|14
|Brent Van Doninck
|26:03.679
|43.993
|Yamaha
|15
|Tom Koch
|26:05.859
|46.173
|KTM
|16
|Alvin Östlund
|26:13.415
|53.729
|Yamaha
|17
|Ben Watson
|26:17.658
|57.972
|Kawasaki
|18
|Henry Jacobi
|26:27.640
|1:07.954
|Honda
|19
|Jorge Zaragoza
|26:37.882
|1:18.196
|Honda
|20
|Miro Sihvonen
|26:51.844
|1:32.158
|Honda
|21
|Hardi Roosiorg
|27:09.003
|1:49.317
|KTM
|22
|Charles Lefrancois
|25:40.207
|-1 Lap
|Honda
|23
|Ismaele Guarise
|20:17.540
|-4 Laps
|KTM
|24
|Nicholas Lapucci
|20:40.849
|23.309
|Fantic
|25
|Ruben Fernandez
|14:14.724
|-7 Laps
|Honda
|26
|Ivo Monticelli
|4:09.448
|-12 Laps
|Honda
|27
|Benoit Paturel
|2:28.890
|-13 Laps
|Honda