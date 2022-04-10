Results Archive
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
Live Now
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule

2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Trentino (Italy) - MXGP Results

EMX125, EMX Open Races

Pietramurata
Trentino IT Italy

Live Now
April 10, 2022

MXGP Qualifying Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Tim Gajser 25:19.6860.000 Slovenia Honda
2Jorge Prado 25:24.9215.235 Spain GasGas
3Mitchell Evans 25:26.3006.614 Australia Honda
4Glenn Coldenhoff 25:27.1217.435 Netherlands Yamaha
5Brian Bogers 25:27.7748.088 Netherlands Husqvarna
6Alberto Forato 25:30.83611.150 Italy GasGas
7Jeremy Van Horebeek 25:44.42324.737 Belgium Beta
8Maxime Renaux 25:46.74727.061 France Yamaha
9Jeremy Seewer 25:48.16328.477 Switzerland Yamaha
10Jordi Tixier 25:51.40131.715 France KTM
11Calvin Vlaanderen 25:52.98633.300 South Africa Yamaha
12Jed Beaton 25:57.42437.738 Australia Kawasaki
13Pauls Jonass 26:02.60042.914 Latvia Husqvarna
14Brent Van Doninck 26:03.67943.993 Belgium Yamaha
15Tom Koch 26:05.85946.173 Germany KTM
16Alvin Östlund 26:13.41553.729 Sweden Yamaha
17Ben Watson 26:17.65857.972 United Kingdom Kawasaki
18Henry Jacobi 26:27.6401:07.954 Germany Honda
19Jorge Zaragoza 26:37.8821:18.196 Spain Honda
20Miro Sihvonen 26:51.8441:32.158 Finland Honda
21Hardi Roosiorg 27:09.0031:49.317 Estonia KTM
22Charles Lefrancois 25:40.207-1 Lap France Honda
23Ismaele Guarise 20:17.540-4 Laps Italy KTM
24Nicholas Lapucci 20:40.84923.309 Italy Fantic
25Ruben Fernandez 14:14.724-7 Laps Spain Honda
26Ivo Monticelli 4:09.448-12 Laps Italy Honda
27Benoit Paturel 2:28.890-13 Laps France Honda
