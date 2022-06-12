2022 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Germany - MXGP ResultsEMX125, EMX250 Races
Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt DE
Live Now June 12, 2022
MXGP Qualifying Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|25:14.992
|0.000
|Honda
|2
|Pauls Jonass
|25:19.134
|4.142
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jorge Prado
|25:20.853
|5.861
|GasGas
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|25:22.437
|7.445
|Yamaha
|5
|Mitchell Evans
|25:32.749
|17.757
|Honda
|6
|Romain Febvre
|25:38.008
|23.016
|Kawasaki
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|25:43.557
|28.565
|Honda
|8
|Henry Jacobi
|25:45.407
|30.415
|Honda
|9
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|25:47.175
|32.183
|Yamaha
|10
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|25:51.711
|36.719
|Beta
|11
|Jordi Tixier
|25:54.241
|39.249
|KTM
|12
|Ben Watson
|25:57.149
|42.157
|Kawasaki
|13
|Brian Bogers
|26:01.688
|46.696
|Husqvarna
|14
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|26:03.075
|48.083
|Yamaha
|15
|Brent Van Doninck
|26:07.390
|52.398
|Yamaha
|16
|Mattia Guadagnini
|26:08.547
|53.555
|GasGas
|17
|Jed Beaton
|26:10.036
|55.044
|Kawasaki
|18
|Tom Koch
|26:17.671
|1:02.679
|KTM
|19
|Alvin Östlund
|26:23.664
|1:08.672
|Yamaha
|20
|Anton Gole
|26:24.697
|1:09.705
|Husqvarna
|21
|Benoit Paturel
|26:27.228
|1:12.236
|Honda
|22
|Ivo Monticelli
|26:46.369
|1:31.377
|Honda
|23
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|26:49.009
|1:34.017
|KTM
|24
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|26:51.354
|1:36.362
|Husqvarna
|25
|Nico Koch
|26:53.178
|1:38.186
|KTM
|26
|Tim Koch
|26:54.210
|1:39.218
|Husqvarna
|27
|Hardi Roosiorg
|27:12.267
|1:57.275
|KTM
|28
|Martin Krc
|25:28.209
|-1 Lap
|KTM
|29
|Davy Pootjes
|25:42.368
|14.159
|Honda
|30
|Denis Polas
|26:31.108
|1:02.899
|KTM
|31
|Nicholas Lapucci
|7:04.400
|-10 Laps
|Fantic
|32
|Maxime Renaux
|50.165
|-13 Laps
|Yamaha
|DNS
|Miro Sihvonen
|Honda