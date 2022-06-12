Results Archive
Australian SX
Gillman
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Moto 1
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 25
MXGP of
Indonesia
Sun Jun 26
Full Schedule

2022 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Germany - MXGP Results

EMX125, EMX250 Races

Teutschenthal
Saxony-Anhalt DE Germany

June 12, 2022

MXGP Qualifying Results

RiderTimeIntervalBest LapBike
1Tim Gajser 25:14.9920.000 Slovenia Honda
2Pauls Jonass 25:19.1344.142 Latvia Husqvarna
3Jorge Prado 25:20.8535.861 Spain GasGas
4Jeremy Seewer 25:22.4377.445 Switzerland Yamaha
5Mitchell Evans 25:32.74917.757 Australia Honda
6Romain Febvre 25:38.00823.016 France Kawasaki
7Ruben Fernandez 25:43.55728.565 Spain Honda
8Henry Jacobi 25:45.40730.415 Germany Honda
9Glenn Coldenhoff 25:47.17532.183 Netherlands Yamaha
10Jeremy Van Horebeek 25:51.71136.719 Belgium Beta
11Jordi Tixier 25:54.24139.249 France KTM
12Ben Watson 25:57.14942.157 United Kingdom Kawasaki
13Brian Bogers 26:01.68846.696 Netherlands Husqvarna
14Calvin Vlaanderen 26:03.07548.083 South Africa Yamaha
15Brent Van Doninck 26:07.39052.398 Belgium Yamaha
16Mattia Guadagnini 26:08.54753.555 Italy GasGas
17Jed Beaton 26:10.03655.044 Australia Kawasaki
18Tom Koch 26:17.6711:02.679 Germany KTM
19Alvin Östlund 26:23.6641:08.672 Sweden Yamaha
20Anton Gole 26:24.6971:09.705 Sweden Husqvarna
21Benoit Paturel 26:27.2281:12.236 France Honda
22Ivo Monticelli 26:46.3691:31.377 Italy Honda
23Lorenzo Locurcio 26:49.0091:34.017 Venezuela KTM
24Giuseppe Tropepe 26:51.3541:36.362 Italy Husqvarna
25Nico Koch 26:53.1781:38.186 Germany KTM
26Tim Koch 26:54.2101:39.218 Husqvarna
27Hardi Roosiorg 27:12.2671:57.275 Estonia KTM
28Martin Krc 25:28.209-1 Lap Czechia KTM
29Davy Pootjes 25:42.36814.159 Netherlands Honda
30Denis Polas 26:31.1081:02.899 Slovakia KTM
31Nicholas Lapucci 7:04.400-10 Laps Italy Fantic
32Maxime Renaux 50.165-13 Laps France Yamaha
DNSMiro Sihvonen Finland Honda
