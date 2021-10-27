2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Pietramurata (Italy) - MX2 ResultsEMX250, EMX125 Races
Pietramurata
Trentino IT
Live Now October 27, 2021
MX2 Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|France
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|2 - 2
|Yamaha
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|4 - 4
|Honda
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|7 - 3
|Husqvarna
|5
|Isak Gifting
|Sweden
|3 - 9
|GasGas
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|Netherlands
|5 - 6
|Husqvarna
|7
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|8 - 5
|KTM
|8
|Maxime Renaux
|France
|6 - 8
|Yamaha
|9
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|9 - 11
|Honda
|10
|Tom Guyon
|France
|13 - 10
|KTM
|11
|Andrea Adamo
|Italy
|11 - 12
|GasGas
|12
|Mattia Guadagnini
|Italy
|18 - 7
|KTM
|13
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|12 - 14
|Kawasaki
|14
|Simon Laengenfelder
|Germany
|14 - 13
|GasGas
|15
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|10 - 18
|KTM
|16
|Hakon Fredriksen
|Norway
|15 - 15
|Yamaha
|17
|Brian Hsu
|Germany
|21 - 16
|KTM
|18
|Glen Meier
|Denmark
|16 - 23
|KTM
|19
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|33 - 17
|Yamaha
|20
|Wilson Todd
|Australia
|17 - 33
|Kawasaki
|21
|Michael Sandner
|Austria
|24 - 19
|KTM
|22
|Mike Gwerder
|Switzerland
|20 - 20
|KTM
|23
|Gianluca Facchetti
|Italy
|19 - 34
|KTM
|24
|Jan Wagenknecht
|Czechia
|23 - 21
|KTM
|25
|Gerard Congost
|Spain
|28 - 22
|Yamaha
|26
|Julian Vander Auwera
|Belgium
|31 - 24
|Husqvarna
|27
|Florent Lambillon
|Belgium
|32 - 25
|KTM
|28
|Jan Pancar
|Slovenia
|30 - 26
|KTM
|29
|Filippo Zonta
|Italy
|29 - 27
|Honda
|30
|Paul Haberland
|Germany
|36 - 28
|Honda
|31
|Bastian Boegh Damm
|Denmark
|22 - 29
|KTM
|32
|Emilio Scuteri
|Italy
|25 - 30
|TM
|33
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|Italy
|35 - 31
|Husqvarna
|34
|Joel Rizzi
|United Kingdom
|27 - 32
|Honda
|35
|Petr Polak
|Czechia
|26 - 35
|Yamaha
|36
|Marnique Appelt
|Germany
|34 - 36
|KTM