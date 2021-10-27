Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Ironman
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Ryder Lafferty
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Live Now
MXGP of
Pietramurata
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Upcoming
MXGP of
Garda
Sun Oct 31
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Nov 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Nov 10
2021 FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Pietramurata (Italy) - MX2 Results

EMX250, EMX125 Races

Pietramurata
Trentino IT Italy

Live Now
October 27, 2021

MX2 Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Tom Vialle Tom Vialle France France1 - 1 KTM
2Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium Belgium2 - 2 Yamaha
3Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain Spain4 - 4 Honda
4Jed Beaton Jed Beaton Australia Australia7 - 3 Husqvarna
5Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden3 - 9 GasGas
6Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands Netherlands5 - 6 Husqvarna
7Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria8 - 5 KTM
8Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France France6 - 8 Yamaha
9Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France9 - 11 Honda
10Tom Guyon Tom Guyon France France13 - 10 KTM
11Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy Italy11 - 12 GasGas
12Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy18 - 7 KTM
13Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark Denmark12 - 14 Kawasaki
14Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany Germany14 - 13 GasGas
15Conrad Mewse Conrad Mewse United Kingdom United Kingdom10 - 18 KTM
16Hakon Fredriksen Hakon Fredriksen Norway Norway15 - 15 Yamaha
17Brian Hsu Brian Hsu Germany Germany21 - 16 KTM
18Glen Meier Glen Meier Denmark Denmark16 - 23 KTM
19Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France France33 - 17 Yamaha
20Wilson Todd Wilson Todd Australia Australia17 - 33 Kawasaki
21Michael Sandner Michael Sandner Austria Austria24 - 19 KTM
22Mike Gwerder Mike Gwerder Switzerland Switzerland20 - 20 KTM
23Gianluca Facchetti Gianluca Facchetti Italy Italy19 - 34 KTM
24Jan Wagenknecht Jan Wagenknecht Czechia Czechia23 - 21 KTM
25Gerard Congost Gerard Congost Spain Spain28 - 22 Yamaha
26Julian Vander Auwera Julian Vander Auwera Belgium Belgium31 - 24 Husqvarna
27Florent Lambillon Florent Lambillon Belgium Belgium32 - 25 KTM
28Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia Slovenia30 - 26 KTM
29Filippo Zonta Filippo Zonta Italy Italy29 - 27 Honda
30Paul Haberland Paul Haberland Germany Germany36 - 28 Honda
31Bastian Boegh Damm Bastian Boegh Damm Denmark Denmark22 - 29 KTM
32Emilio Scuteri Emilio Scuteri Italy Italy25 - 30 TM
33Giuseppe Tropepe Giuseppe Tropepe Italy Italy35 - 31 Husqvarna
34Joel Rizzi Joel Rizzi United Kingdom United Kingdom27 - 32 Honda
35Petr Polak Petr Polak Czechia Czechia26 - 35 Yamaha
36Marnique Appelt Marnique Appelt Germany Germany34 - 36 KTM
