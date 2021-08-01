Results Archive
MXGP Results

Rider Motos Bike
1Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France France2 - 1 Kawasaki
2Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands Netherlands1 - 5 KTM
3Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia Latvia4 - 2 GasGas
4Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain Spain6 - 3 KTM
5Antonio Cairoli Antonio Cairoli Italy Italy3 - 7 KTM
6Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia Slovenia7 - 4 Honda
7Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland Switzerland5 - 8 Yamaha
8Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa South Africa10 - 10 Yamaha
9Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom12 - 9 Yamaha
10Brian Bogers Brian Bogers Netherlands Netherlands11 - 11 GasGas
11Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands9 - 13 Yamaha
12Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania Lithuania19 - 6 Husqvarna
13Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark8 - 18 Husqvarna
14Cyril Genot Cyril Genot Belgium Belgium15 - 12 KTM
15Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy Italy14 - 14 GasGas
16Brent Van Doninck Brent Van Doninck Belgium Belgium18 - 16 Yamaha
17Shaun Simpson Shaun Simpson United Kingdom United Kingdom13 - 34 KTM
18Evgeny Bobryshev Evgeny Bobryshev Russia Russia33 - 15 Husqvarna
19Lars Van Berkel Lars Van Berkel Netherlands Netherlands20 - 17 Honda
20Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium Belgium16 - 29 Beta
21Jordi Tixier Jordi Tixier France France17 - 31 KTM
22Tom Koch Tom Koch Germany Germany35 - 19 KTM
23Todd Kellett Todd Kellett United Kingdom United Kingdom24 - 20 Yamaha
24Hardi Roosiorg Hardi Roosiorg Estonia Estonia27 - 21 KTM
25Adam Sterry Adam Sterry United Kingdom United Kingdom21 - 22 KTM
26Alessandro Lupino Alessandro Lupino Italy Italy30 - 23 KTM
27Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland22 - 24 Yamaha
28Vsevolod Brylyakov Vsevolod Brylyakov Russia Russia28 - 25 Honda
29Sven Van Der Mierden Sven Van Der Mierden Netherlands Netherlands29 - 26 GasGas
30Michele Cervellin Michele Cervellin Italy Italy38 - 27 Honda
31Kevin Strijbos Kevin Strijbos Belgium Belgium39 - 28 Yamaha
32Alvin Östlund Alvin Östlund Sweden Sweden23 - 30 Yamaha
33Jimmy Clochet Jimmy Clochet France France34 - 32 Beta
34Jeremy Delince Jeremy Delince Belgium Belgium25 - 33 Honda
35Henry Jacobi Henry Jacobi Germany Germany37 - 35 Honda
36Dylan Walsh Dylan Walsh United Kingdom United Kingdom36 - 36 Kawasaki
37Lorenzo Locurcio Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela Venezuela31 - 37 KTM
38Ivo Monticelli Ivo Monticelli Italy Italy26 - 38 Kawasaki
39Rene De Jong Rene De Jong Netherlands Netherlands32 - 39 KTM
