2021 FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP of Flanders (Belgium) - MXGP ResultsWMX, EMX250, EMX2t Races
Lommel
Lommel BE
Live Now August 1, 2021
MXGP Results
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Romain Febvre
|France
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 5
|KTM
|3
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|4 - 2
|GasGas
|4
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|6 - 3
|KTM
|5
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|3 - 7
|KTM
|6
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|7 - 4
|Honda
|7
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|5 - 8
|Yamaha
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|South Africa
|10 - 10
|Yamaha
|9
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|12 - 9
|Yamaha
|10
|Brian Bogers
|Netherlands
|11 - 11
|GasGas
|11
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|9 - 13
|Yamaha
|12
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|19 - 6
|Husqvarna
|13
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|8 - 18
|Husqvarna
|14
|Cyril Genot
|Belgium
|15 - 12
|KTM
|15
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|14 - 14
|GasGas
|16
|Brent Van Doninck
|Belgium
|18 - 16
|Yamaha
|17
|Shaun Simpson
|United Kingdom
|13 - 34
|KTM
|18
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|Russia
|33 - 15
|Husqvarna
|19
|Lars Van Berkel
|Netherlands
|20 - 17
|Honda
|20
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|16 - 29
|Beta
|21
|Jordi Tixier
|France
|17 - 31
|KTM
|22
|Tom Koch
|Germany
|35 - 19
|KTM
|23
|Todd Kellett
|United Kingdom
|24 - 20
|Yamaha
|24
|Hardi Roosiorg
|Estonia
|27 - 21
|KTM
|25
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|21 - 22
|KTM
|26
|Alessandro Lupino
|Italy
|30 - 23
|KTM
|27
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|22 - 24
|Yamaha
|28
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|Russia
|28 - 25
|Honda
|29
|Sven Van Der Mierden
|Netherlands
|29 - 26
|GasGas
|30
|Michele Cervellin
|Italy
|38 - 27
|Honda
|31
|Kevin Strijbos
|Belgium
|39 - 28
|Yamaha
|32
|Alvin Östlund
|Sweden
|23 - 30
|Yamaha
|33
|Jimmy Clochet
|France
|34 - 32
|Beta
|34
|Jeremy Delince
|Belgium
|25 - 33
|Honda
|35
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|37 - 35
|Honda
|36
|Dylan Walsh
|United Kingdom
|36 - 36
|Kawasaki
|37
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|31 - 37
|KTM
|38
|Ivo Monticelli
|Italy
|26 - 38
|Kawasaki
|39
|Rene De Jong
|Netherlands
|32 - 39
|KTM