2025 Progressive GNCC Racing
Big Buck: WXC Results
February 15, 2025
WXC Race Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:10:55.538
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|02:20:09.977
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:20:53.650
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|4
|Brandy Richards
|02:23:11.319
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|5
|Tayla Jones
|02:26:45.579
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
|6
|Addison J Elliott
|03:08:02.539
|Lascassas, TN
|Kawasaki
|7
|Ellie Winland
|03:11:28.939
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|8
|Ava Silvestri
|02:00:21.269
|Redwood City, CA
|GasGas
|9
|Addison Harris
|02:15:36.050
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
|10
|Carly Lee
|01:17:53.974
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|11
|Rachel Gutish
|00:27:42.416
|Terre Haute, IN
|Sherco
|12
|Allie L Roland
|01:04:55.432
|Raeford, NC
|KTM