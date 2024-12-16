Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Full Schedule

2025 Progressive GNCC Racing

Big Buck: WXC Results

MODIFIED WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Big Buck Farm
Union, SC United States
February 15, 2025

WXC Race Results

Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:10:55.538 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
2 Shelby A Turner Shelby A Turner 02:20:09.977 Barons, AB Canada GasGas
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:20:53.650 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
4 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 02:23:11.319 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
5 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 02:26:45.579 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
6 Addison J Elliott Addison J Elliott 03:08:02.539 Lascassas, TN United States Kawasaki
7 Ellie Winland Ellie Winland 03:11:28.939 Zanesville, OH United States Yamaha
8 Ava Silvestri Ava Silvestri 02:00:21.269 Redwood City, CA United States GasGas
9 Addison Harris Addison Harris 02:15:36.050 Smithfield, RI United States KTM
10 Carly Lee Carly Lee 01:17:53.974 Millville, NJ United States KTM
11 Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish 00:27:42.416 Terre Haute, IN United States Sherco
12 Allie L Roland Allie L Roland 01:04:55.432 Raeford, NC United States KTM
