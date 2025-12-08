Watch: WSX Swedish GP with Anderson, Savatgy, Craig, Anstie, McElrath, and More
December 8, 2025, 8:45pm
Over the weekend, the fourth round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) took place in Sweden. Jason Anderson (SX1) picked up his first win aboard his Suzuki RM-Z450 as Max Anstie (SX2) continued his hot streak with his fourth straight overall win.
The season-finale will be in Cape Town, South Africa, on December 13.
Check out the results below.
Main image courtesy of Courtesy of WSX