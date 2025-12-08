Considering i'm not exactly certain on the actual name of this bike... finding a website was basically impossible.

This isn’t even all of them, plenty more that I either didn’t see or didn’t get a photo of but you get the idea. Some look decent, have originality, and contain quality parts. Others look suspiciously like a much cheaper version of a well-known orange bike. Will we ever see these bikes in the US? Doubtful, but I’m sure I’ll be scrolling Facebook Reels one night and see those guys who haul giant logs out of the jungles of Southeast Asia on motorcycles riding a HOTO or a LEM, possibly even a REX? WHO KNOWS.

Now for some brands you maybe HAVE heard of… but didn’t know they made a certain model.

Honda 300RX