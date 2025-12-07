The penultimate round of the 2025 FIM World Supercross Championship happened Saturday night inside of Stockholm, Sweden’s 3Arena.

The biggest question heading into the weekend was who would be the first to capitalize on PMG Progressive Suzuki’s Ken Roczen’s absence. Roczen led the series by a whopping 27 points coming into the weekend, but last weekend’s race in Australia was his final race of the tour. A lot of debate and speculation about Ken’s departure from the series. WSX had some social posts saying Roczen would be racing the South Africa finale, but it has been confirmed he will not be, and he was not in Sweden. So, the WSX Championship battle will come down to the Quad Lock Honda duo of Christian Craig and Joey Savatgy, and Roczen’s PMG Progressive Suzuki teammate Jason Anderson. After a great race last time out in Australia, Craig came into the night with a 12-point advantage over Savatgy, and 18 over Anderson.

As the day began it was clear that one of the biggest challenges on the weekend would be the track. The dirt was extremely soft, almost sandy. Comparable to what we see at the Seattle round of AMA Supercross and almost identical to the Daytona round AMA Arenacross of recent years. Kudos to WSX for building the track to suit the conditions, making it as safe as possible considering the soft dirt and ruts. The track was very tame and at times riders were going through the rhythm lanes like a MXGP waves section, but the rutted conditions made it extremely difficult, nonetheless.