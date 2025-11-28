The third round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Australian GP in Cbus Super Stadium in Queensland, Australia.

You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 2 a.m. Eastern/11 p.m. Pacific.

You can still watch the final two days of racing at the THOR Mini O's today and tomorrow. View the Mini O's broadcast info here.

TV | Online Schedule