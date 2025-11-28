The third round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Australian GP in Cbus Super Stadium in Queensland, Australia.
You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 2 a.m. Eastern/11 p.m. Pacific.
You can still watch the final two days of racing at the THOR Mini O's today and tomorrow. View the Mini O's broadcast info here.
TV | Online Schedule
- WSX
WSX Australian GPSaturday, November 29
Live Timing
Other Links
Racer X Australian GP Race Page
Follow
Follow Racer X on Social Media
X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
2025 Championship Standings
WSX
SX1 Championship
SX2 Championship
Main image courtesy of WSX