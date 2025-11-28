Results Archive
How to Watch World Supercross Australian GP

How to Watch World Supercross Australian GP

November 28, 2025, 11:05am
Robina, QLD WSX Australian GPFIM World Supercross Championship

The third round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the Australian GP in Cbus Super Stadium in Queensland, Australia. 

You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 2 a.m. Eastern/11 p.m. Pacific.

You can still watch the final two days of racing at the THOR Mini O's today and tomorrow. View the Mini O's broadcast info here.

TV | Online Schedule

WSX Australian GP WSX TV & Streaming Schedule

Live Timing

WSX Live Timing Page

Other Links

WSX Website

Full WSX Entry Lists

Racer X WSX Content

Racer X Australian GP Race Page

Follow

Follow Racer X on Social Media

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

2025 Championship Standings

WSX

SX1 Championship

SX2 Championship

Main image courtesy of WSX

