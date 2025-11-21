THOR Mini O’s: 2024 Review and 2025 Riders to Watch Preview

This text appeared in the THOR Mini O's souvenir program.
From sunrise motos to late-day finishes, the Mini O’s turn Thanksgiving into a weeklong test of nerve and endurance. Here's a look at what happened last year and a preview of things to come.
For more than half a century, the THOR Mini O’s presented by Pro Circuit event has been one of the biggest amateur motocross races in the country. The once “Winter Olympics” has turned into a weeklong extravaganza of racing and camaraderie. Riders learn the tight, banked berms and timing of supercross racing, then switch to the all-out speed required to pass on the hills of the motocross track. Riders typically debut their new looks for the upcoming year at this event, as we often see the jump to the next class and/or bike here. The gates drop on the week, and a big Thanksgiving feast mid-week reminds everyone to be grateful for what they have, but the action does not stop from sunup to sundown.
Although the Mini O’s event has changed from what it was originally, the basis of the event remains the same: to see which riders are the best in their class in different racing disciplines. The best overall score combined in SX and MX wins the class Olympiad award. So, here is a brief recap of what happened last year, plus a bunch of names to follow this go-round.
2024 Recap and Highlights
Caden Dudney was coming off a huge week at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch and was a rider to watch at last year’s Mini O’s event. Then, he switched brands—from Kawasaki to Yamaha—putting even more of a spotlight on the young up-and-coming competitor. Following a jump from Team Green to the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team, Dudney debuted his new, BLU CRU #40 YZ250F in stellar fashion, winning four total titles throughout the week: 250 A and 250 Pro Sport in both SX and MX. He also finished third overall in both disciplines in the 450 Pro Sport class and won the Dunlop Silver Tire Award. Landen Gordon had four total runner-up finishes in 2024 as a member of Team Green Kawasaki.
In what would be his big final amateur event, Avery Long claimed both the SX and MX titles in 450 Pro Sport, as he turned his focus to prepping for the 250SX West Division Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Landon Hartz (Yamaha) won five total B titles before jumping to the A class for ’25.
Among a stacked field of Mini Sr. and 85cc divisions, several riders split the race wins and titles. Easton Graves (KTM) landed one Mini Sr. 1 title and two 85cc titles last year. Gauge Brown landed three 85cc titles on his KTM. Then-GasGas rider Colt Martin raced ten total classes and landed in the top ten overall in nine of them, taking two titles: SX Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) and MX Mini Sr. 1 (12-14). Martin received both the Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe and THOR Bronze Boot Awards for his strong week. Martin is now racing for Team Green Kawasaki.
And as usual, Mike Brown (KTM) did work in the vet, senior, and masters classes, claiming six titles over his ten total classes.
2025 Preview: Riders to Watch
A number of top contenders are out for this year as they eye the ’26 SMX Next season, including Caden Dudney, Landen Gordon, Kayden Minear, Enzo Temmerman (’25 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award), Jesson Turner, Ryder Malinoski, and Kade Johnson. At the time of publishing, both Landon Gibson (Husqvarna) and Luke Fauser (KTM) were yet to be confirmed for racing in this year’s event. A back injury will likely keep Lachlan Turner (Yamaha) sidelined as well. The now two-time Women’s Motocross (WMX) Champion recently found out she had suffered a back injury at the WMX finale in Maryland back in August.
There will still be plenty of fast competition to watch in the long list of classes and divisions. If you do not know the name Carson Wood (Yamaha) yet, you surely will in the next few months. His stature may still be small, but he is making a big name for himself. Less than a year into his move straight from superminis to big bikes, he turned heads leading laps against well-versed riders throughout 2025, both at Loretta Lynn’s and the SMX Next races. Once the #260 figures this thing out, it could spell big trouble for the rest of the field. Wood is an excellent starter who already has impressive fitness. Training with the entire Star Racing team (amateurs and pros) will surely help his already fast progression.
Deacon Denno and Darren Pine are Triumph’s new amateur stars. Denno won titles in both 250 B and Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C at LLMX, while also setting the fastest lap of the week. The #19 received the Amateur Rider of the Year award for his efforts and then was signed to a deal by Triumph Racing. Pine won both the Supermini 1 (12-15) and 2 (13-16) classes at Loretta Lynn’s and just made the jump to the big bike aboard his new #58 Triumph TF 250-X. This duo will surely be two riders to keep an eye on throughout the week at Gatorback Cycle Park: Denno in the SX and MX 250 Pro Sport and 450 Pro Sport divisions, plus the SX 250 A class as well, with Pine in the 250 and 450 B Limited and SX Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C classes. A Wood/Denno rematch from LLMX might be on the horizon for this week.
Triumph is also expected to have Mikkel Haarup race both the 250 and 450 Pro Sport divisions in just motocross this week as the Danish rider stays sharp and continues to develop the team’s race bikes. Haarup finished sixth in the 250 Class Pro Motocross Championship this summer, despite missing the final four motos. He is set to race the TF 450-X in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship next summer.
Diesel Thomas had a strong year in 2025, and the quiet rider will be a competitor to watch in the Pro Sport divisions aboard his #524 Husqvarna machine. Other fast Pro Sport riders to watch include Landon Hartz (Yamaha), Jonathan Getz (KTM), William Canaguier (Kawasaki), Owen Covell (Yamaha), Vincent Wey (Kawasaki), Ely Gross (Yamaha), Russell Buccheri (KTM), Reece Wheaton (Kawasaki), Alvin Hillan (Honda), Noah Stevens (KTM), Cole Forbes (KTM), and Chase Lawton (Kawasaki).
Max Shane (Husqvarna), McKayden Fitch (Yamaha), and Wyatt Thurman (KTM) split moto wins and battled in the B Limited classes at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch back in August and will be three podium threats in Florida in their respective classes.
In the B classes, Braxtyn Mes (KTM), Tristan Prueitt (Husqvarna), Brennon Harrison (GasGas), Nolan Ford (KTM), Tanner Dorman (Yamaha), Wyatt Duff (Yamaha), Kane Bollasina (Yamaha), and Mason Raynor (Yamaha) are all up-and-coming riders.
New to Team Green Kawasaki, Jett Rau and Kannon Zabojnik will both be racing the 85cc classes. Other small bike riders to watch will be Eidan Steinbrecher (Kawasaki), Bryson Smith (KTM), Beckham Smith (KTM), Gavyn Welzien (GasGas), Kam Buckman (Husqvarna), Easton Graves (KTM), Tayce Morgan (Yamaha), Jackson Vick (KTM), Joey Vacari (KTM), Kade Nightingale (Yamaha), Nolan Cobb (KTM), Elliott Bowsher (GasGas), Levi Geis (Cobra), Levi Leddy (KTM), and Tate Brush (Yamaha).
Hudson Short (Husqvarna), Sawyer Gieck (KTM), Gauge Brown (Yamaha), and Cooper Johnson (Yamaha) will be four 125 riders to watch, with the latter three making the jump up after LLMX. Johnson is coming off his exciting win in the YZ125 BLU CRU World SuperFinale at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Indiana.
The Russell family—Kailub and Krue—will be making the jump from the Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series to Gatorback Cycle Park for the Mini O’s. Both father and son will be on #557 Yamahas: Kailub in Junior 25+ and Vet 30+ MX divisions and Krue in the SX/MX – 65cc (7-9) divisions. Also racing the event from the GNCC Racing paddock is Kawasaki’s Caleb Wood (SX/MX 250 and 450 B and MX 250 B Limited), plus Yamaha WMX competitor Danielle McDonald in several different classes.
As far as the women/girls classes go, keep your eyes on the #401 Yamaha YZ250F of Lotte Van Drunen. Drunen became the youngest FIM WMX World Champion last August when she won the overseas title at 17 years old. She was set to come race the Mini O’s event last year until a practice crash days before the event resulted in a broken ankle. Van Drunen successfully defended her WMX title in Europe this year and is now coming back to the U.S. for Mini O’s once again. She will be racing in both Women and open classes.
Raycin Kyler (Cobra) made history as the first female to ever win an open class overall at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch when she won the 65cc (10-11) Limited class. Hannah Jamison (GasGas), Yumena Berning (Cobra), Mayla Herrick (GasGas), and Callie Sutton (Husqvarna) also had strong LLMX showings and are not afraid to mix it up with the boys in open classes, too. Other notable female competitors are Hailey Vassallo (Husqvarna), Lilly-Ann Pettus (Husqvarna), Mila Baltyk (Honda), Zoe Moore (Husqvarna), Madison Kazimir (Husqvarna), Tinley McCoy (KTM), Shelby Rollen (Kawasaki), and Racer X’s very own Taylor Miller (Suzuki).
In the vet/senior/masters classes, Steven Roman (Kawasaki), Brad Smith (Kawasaki), Ryan Sipes (Kawasaki), Gregory Pamart (Kawasaki), Barry Carsten (Suzuki), Shane Kelleher (Honda), Earl May (Kawasaki), and John Grewe (Kawasaki) are names to watch in their respective age divisions. And be on the lookout for social media personality and former LLMX competitor Duke Gomez (Husqvarna), he’s signed up for both SX and MX disciplines in the Junior 25+ age group.
And for those both at the track and at home, follow along with all the action live—and for free—via RacerTV.com.
