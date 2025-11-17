Tom Vialle Talks Paris SX, Switch to Honda CRF450R, and More

Tom Vialle made his debut with the Honda HRC MXGP program over the weekend at the 42nd Paris Supercross in his home country of France. The two-time MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion, and now two-time 250SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion, won the Prince of Paris honors in 2024.
Vialle's return to France got off to a rough start, as he went long in a rhythm section on lap one of race one and slammed into fellow Honda rider Jett Lawrence in the turn that followed. Lawrence was bumped off the track in the incidental move, and Vialle hit his face hard on the handlebars. Vialle would finish 11-5-4-3-5-4-5 for 33 total points and sixth overall over the two-day Paris SX event. Afterwards, our Steve Matthes caught up with Vialle to talk about his switch to Honda, his weekend, American food vs European food, and more.
Racer X: Tom, before we talk about your weekend, how's the bike? What do you think of the Honda 450?
Tom Vialle: Pretty happy, yeah. I felt pretty great all weekend. Kept on learning every moto. And we didn't start the best way first moto, that was a shame. I just over jumped a little bit and I took out Jett, by accident, of course.
Did you talk to him? He knew it was an accident, right?
Yeah, I think on the track he didn't know, but after, obviously, we changed together like really close [pits were close], so I said sorry and he was like, “All good.” I mean I couldn't do anything like I had no choice.
You still thought you were on a 250. [Laughs]
Yeah, I don't know. I barely, maybe gassed a little bit too much and then… so I hit my mouth pretty hard actually, but I was fine. Yeah, I'm pretty happy with the rhythm. I was not far all weekend. Jett and Malcolm were actually pretty fast, a little bit faster than Coop and Hunter and I, I think, but yeah, I was pretty happy.
Nice to lead laps in the final one, right?
I was actually after the second main my legs were really tired. I was beating Coop the second main quite a lot and I was like pretty tired and I was like, okay, I think I did three or four laps in the lead and I got really tired in the last main.
What does the Honda do well so far that you like over the KTM. Is there something that where you first got on it and you were like, “Oh, I like this?”
Yeah, I mean, I would say traction and on the bumps on the angle is a lot better on that part. I mean also the KTM, don't get me wrong, it's also a good bike. But I feel comfortable on the bike like straight away when I jumped on the bike, I felt comfortable. I only did two or three weeks on the bike before showing up here, so I'm riding with the best in the world, so it's not easy to compare be close to them, but I feel like I did pretty good.
And the aluminum frame, big change for you, right?
Yes, I feel comfortable on it, which I'm pretty happy about it. We didn't do a lot of testing. We got some set up from the U.S., did some small change, but just run it like they sent it and I think we can improve a little bit and I'm happy that I did this race for next year, I know where I can improve to be a little closer from them, and I'm sure I'll get there.
When do you start boot camp or start getting down to it like for you guys, obviously you guys [MXGP] start in February. When does that get going for you?
We start, the first GP is going to be the beginning of March, so I think by middle of December. Yeah, we start to train pretty hard and all January, February, and then start the season.
Where are you going to base yourself?
I don't know yet. You know, in Europe it's not like in the U.S., we move a lot because we are chasing the weather. Yes, so in January we often go to Spain and then February we do some a couple of races before the first GP to get used to the race and the bike. So, I still not sure, but between Belgium, France, little bit of everything. [Laughs]
Look, we all know what happened to you in America. You probably deserved still to be there. You signed a deal with a multi-year deal with Honda HRC. Do you ever see yourself coming back to the U.S.? Do you think this is a permanent move? I mean, nobody knows, obviously, but what do you think?
Yeah, I think nobody knows. We'll see how I feel on the bike next year. My goal right now is to win a 450 title in Europe. I'm really happy to be back and I'm really looking forward to it. And then if one day I win a 450 title, why not maybe coming back to the U.S.?
Okay, what's the one thing you're going to miss from America, like anything, food, like anything?
I think weather. The weather in Florida is pretty amazing, and my friends over there.
One thing you're going to enjoy being back over here?
The food.
You guys… [Dylan] Ferrandis says the same thing!
Because we can eat good in the U.S., but it's really hard to find a good restaurant. Here, we can go anywhere.
Is it just like, the stuff that America puts in the food?
Yes, we are not used, for example, an easy example, if you order pasta, bolognese pasta, you get the pasta and you almost don't see the pasta because it's way too much sauce on it and we all, the other side, we just barely put sauce and a lot of pasta. So, it's a big difference and it's hard to get. The pasta is the easiest thing to make in the world, I think, but it's hard to find it good in the U.S.
Good to know! A lot of you guys say that. Good job this weekend. nice to see you lead laps. Good luck in the MXGPs.
Thank you.
Images by Jey Crunch