EnduroCross Round Five in Nevada: Three Points Now Separate Hart and Walker with One Round Remaining

Hart was candid about his performance. “I mean, it’s not that fun when you just win every race, honestly, so let’s… let’s be honest there. So just, Johnny rode really good tonight, really, didn’t have anything for him. He was really on it, and I was really just flat, just really flat, like a desert out there. I had nothing to give, and even if he made a mistake, and I kind of closed in, I still just could not get that extra, anything going, so, kind of a bummer, but, oh, well, still, still all good, and me and Johnny next weekend, sparks flying everywhere, should be fun for everyone.”

Ryder Leblond’s return to the podium with a third-place finish (6-3-2) provided the night’s feel-good story. After a disappointing seventh-place result in Redmond that left the Husqvarna rider “pretty mad,” LeBlond bounced back with aggressive riding and renewed determination, demonstrating the consistency that has been his goal throughout the season.

Hot Lap Qualifying: Walker’s Speed Statement

Walker set the tone for his dominant night by posting the fastest hot lap qualifying time of 59.118 seconds, the only rider to break the one-minute barrier. The Triumph rider’s blistering pace gave him first gate pick for Moto 1 and signaled his intent to finally convert his raw speed into overall victory.

Hart qualified second with a time of 1:00.509, 1.391 seconds behind Walker’s benchmark, while Colton Haaker claimed third at 1:00.950. Cody Webb qualified fourth (1:02.635) and Nick Thompson rounded out the top five (1:03.294).

The qualifying results foreshadowed the night’s racing, with Walker’s speed advantage clear from the opening session. Unlike Redmond, where Walker qualified fastest but struggled with starts, the Triumph rider would capitalize on his speed in Reno, converting his qualifying performance into race victories.

EX PRO: Walker’s Complete Performance

Moto 1: Walker’s Outside Pass Sets the Tone

Hart grabbed the early holeshot as the gate dropped for Moto 1, but it became immediately evident that Walker had something to prove. With an insane pace that caught everyone off guard, Walker slingshot around the outside in a breathtaking move, making an emphatic statement as he seized the lead.

Hart answered the challenge immediately, matching Walker’s pace and attempting an aggressive inside move through the technical sections. But the pass attempt came just a little too tight after the first couple of laps, causing Hart to bobble and forcing him to take his feet off the pegs to readjust. The mistake cost him several crucial seconds and dropped him to third place, allowing Colton Haaker to assume second position.

But no one could match Walker’s relentless pace. The Triumph rider quickly opened up approximately a 10-second gap on both Hart and Haaker by the midpoint of the race, riding with the confidence and flow that had eluded him in previous rounds. Walker’s ability to find clean lines and maintain momentum through the Reno obstacles demonstrated why he’s considered one of the sport’s most talented riders.

Towards the end of Moto 1, Hart managed to make the pass on Haaker to reclaim second position, but the gap between himself and Walker seemed insurmountable. Despite Hart’s late charge, Walker’s advantage proved too substantial to overcome, and the Triumph rider crossed the finish line to claim his first moto victory since Boise, setting the stage for a potential sweep.

Moto 2: Thompson’s Gutsy Lead, Walker’s Inevitable Chase

The inverted row start for Moto 2 gave the mid-pack riders an opportunity to shine, and Nick Thompson capitalized brilliantly. The Goshen, Utah, rider took the lead early and held it longer than usual, demonstrating impressive race craft and determination as the Pro-level riders charged through the field behind him.

Ryder Leblond raced with renewed aggression alongside Thompson, making a late-series push to claim valuable championship points. LeBlond’s attacking style and willingness to battle showed a rider determined to prove his Round 4 disappointment was an aberration rather than a trend.

The top-ranked Pros finally made their way through the pack to catch Thompson, who had remarkably maintained his lead for almost half the race. When Walker and Hart arrived at Thompson’s rear wheel, the pace noticeably quickened as the championship contenders made their moves.

Walker and Hart executed near-simultaneous passes on Thompson, and it became immediately clear that the real battle was between the two championship rivals. Walker’s superior pace from Moto 1 carried over, and despite Hart’s best efforts to match the Triumph rider’s speed, Walker claimed his second consecutive moto victory, moving closer to the first sweep of the 2025 season.

Moto 3: Walker’s Wire-to-Wire Dominance, Hart’s Visor Drama

Walker grabbed the holeshot in Moto 3, and with only a second-place finish needed to clinch the overall victory, the Triumph rider adopted an “all gas, no brakes” mentality. Walker’s aggressive approach immediately distanced him from the rest of the field, making it clear he wasn’t content with just securing the overall – he wanted the statement-making sweep.

Hart followed in second position with approximately a three-second gap after four laps. The championship leader pushed hard, attempting to close the distance and prevent Walker’s clean sweep, but the Triumph rider’s pace remained relentless.

Halfway through the race, Hart appeared to make a mistake. When he returned to view, he was notably missing his visor, and more critically, he had lost second position to Ryder Leblond. The incident left questions about what exactly happened during Hart’s momentary disappearance from the racing line, but the result was clear – LeBlond had assumed the runner-up spot and Hart had dropped to third.

LeBlond capitalized on the opportunity, riding with the confidence and consistency that had characterized his interview after the race. “By time the last moto came around, honestly, I felt effortless,” LeBlond explained. “Obviously, Johnny kind of gapped us, but between the battle between second, fourth, I don’t even know how many guys were battling there at the end, but yeah, I felt pretty effortless, consistent laps, and, yeah, I definitely got more in the tank and more to show.”

Walker crossed the finish line to complete his historic sweep, pumping his fist in celebration as he claimed the first 1-1-1 performance of the 2025 season. The victory not only demonstrated Walker’s championship credentials but also shifted the momentum dramatically heading into the final round.

Championship Battle Reaches Critical Juncture

Hart’s points lead, which stood at six following his injured performance in Redmond, has now shrunk to just three points (119-116) following Walker’s Reno sweep. The championship battle that seemed to favor Hart’s consistency now hinges on a single round, with Walker carrying all the momentum.

Hart’s remarkable consistency streak – 15 consecutive top-two finishes – finally ended in Reno, though the defending champion maintained perspective about his accomplishment. His candid admission of being “flat” throughout the night showed the self-awareness of a champion, even in defeat.

Walker’s transformation from Redmond to Reno couldn’t have been more dramatic. The rider who lamented “terrible starts” just one week ago found his rhythm on the Reno track, finally combining his superior speed with the race execution necessary to win. His comment about having “a smile on my face pretty much every lap” highlighted the mental shift that accompanied his physical performance.

The momentum has clearly shifted to Walker heading into the final round. After three consecutive second-place finishes where he demonstrated championship-caliber speed but faltered on execution, Walker’s Reno performance proved he can put together the complete package when it matters most.

LeBlond’s Redemption and the Battle for Third

Ryder Leblond’s return to the podium came with the aggressive, attacking riding he had been seeking all season. After finishing seventh in Redmond left him “pretty mad” and questioning his consistency, LeBlond rebounded with a statement-making third-place finish.

“After the last one, I was pretty mad. It was, uh, was not a great race for me. I think I got seventh, and I wasn’t too stoked on that, ‘cause other than that, I’ve been pretty consistent this year, and that’s my goal to be consistent,” LeBlond explained. “First moto, I had a lot of issues. All my own just crashed and, like, done little mistakes and rode tight and got sick, and I was like, man, I’m gonna have to work a little harder than the next two.”

LeBlond’s effort paid off, particularly in Moto 3 where he capitalized on Hart’s misfortune to claim second place and secure his third-place overall finish. “I’d be back on the box after a couple of races on up here, so, yeah…” LeBlond concluded with satisfaction.

In the championship standings, LeBlond’s strong performance moved him into a tie for third place with Colton Haaker at 91 points. Both riders trail Hart and Walker significantly but are engaged in their own battle for the final podium position, with Cody Webb (86 points) still within striking distance.