New SUPER73-MZFT Electric Bike Introduced

The following press release is from SUPER73:

SUPER73® ANNOUNCES NEXT GENERATION OF E-BIKE INNOVATION WITH INTRODUCTION OF THE SUPER73-MZFT

SUPER73-MZFT Offers Enhanced Performance, Upgraded Technology, and an Elevated Riding Experience at an Affordable Price, Serving as an Ideal Entry into the World of E-bikes for a Broad Range of Riders

IRVINE, CALIF – SUPER73, the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric bikes, today announced its next generation of innovation with the launch of the SUPER73-MZFT. Adding to its robust and celebrated lineup of throttle-first Class 2 electric bikes, SUPER73 welcomes the newest member of the family by introducing a bike shaped by the feedback and culture of its ever-growing “Super Squad” community. Built for a new generation of riders, the SUPER73-MZFT steps up to meet the demands of both the young and the young at heart.

The all-new SUPER73-MZFT is the first in a line of next generation models designed for a broad range of rider types at the brand’s most affordable price point. Designed both for those stepping into their first adventure as well as those seeking a backyard sidekick, the SUPER73-MZFT bridges the gap between the brand’s Youth Series and Z-, S-, and R-Series models, giving younger riders the perfect introduction into the world of SUPER73.