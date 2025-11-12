Lux Turner Joins Ross, Schwartz, and Tucker on Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha 2026 SMX Team
The following press release is from Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha:
Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha Introduces Youth-Driven Rider Lineup for 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship
New Addition Lux Turner Joins Parker Ross, Dilan Schwartz, and Leo Tucker;
Nathan Abbott and Cole Timboe Gear Up for SMX Next
MURRIETA, Calif. – Following the team’s most successful season to date, which produced a trio of postseason participants, Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha is eager to announce its youth-driven rider lineup for the 2026 SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship as it looks to take another step forward in its progression as one of the elite programs in the 250cc division, backed by factory support from Yamaha Motor Corp., U.S.A. The team will be anchored by the return of the California duo of Parker Ross and Dilan Schwartz, while Nevada’s Lux Turner becomes the newest addition to the core lineup that will contest the full SMX season with the 250cc West Region in the AMA Supercross Championship as well as the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Additionally, Iowa native Leo Tucker will return to the fold while Californian prospects Nathan Abbott and Cole Timboe will compete in SMX Next. The team will also welcome the return of former racer Bradley Taft as Team Manager, following an impressive first year where he guided Ross and Schwartz into the SMX Playoffs.
#40 Parker Ross // Herald, CA
After he joined the team leading into the Pro Motocross Championship Ross settled in quickly aboard the Yamaha YZ250F and became a regular presence in the fight for the top 10 in a deeply talented division. The 20-year-old continued to show improvement throughout the remainder of the season and secured a top 20 result in the final SMX standings as one of the top rookies in the 250cc class. With a year under his belt Ross has a strong foundation to build from for his sophomore campaign and will be one to watch as the 2026 season unfolds.
“I’m really satisfied with how my rookie year went but I also know I’m capable of more. It’s been awesome to have a full offseason with Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha and getting the new YZ250F dialed in for the 2026 season. I know what my goals are for the year and I believe we’re capable of accomplishing them. I’m really looking forward to getting back out there and starting my second season of SMX.”
#42 Dilan Schwartz // Alpine, CA
At 23 years of age, Schwartz is not only the most experienced rider on the roster but is also in many ways a foundational pillar of the team. He made his pro debut with BarX Racing in 2020 and has played a central role in the team’s continued growth and ascension up the 250cc ranks thanks to his tireless work ethic. True to form, Schwartz bounced back from injury last season to finish strong, just missing out on a top 10 finish in the final SMX standings. He’ll look to take advantage of the momentum he carried into the offseason and will be expected to lead the way for the team in 2026, his sixth season of full-time competition.
“I feel like I made a lot of progress as a rider last year, despite some injury, and I’m confident that I can find more consistency throughout the 2026 SMX season. The YZ250F is so much fun to ride and gives the confidence to go out there and battle against the best in the division. I’m excited for what’s to come with the new season and have high expectations for myself and the team at Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha.”
#43 Lux Turner // Gardnerville, NV
As the newest member of the squad Turner will add to the team’s depth of talent, with the 20-year-old coming off a career-best sophomore season that showcased his potential with a 12th-place finish in the final SMX standings. The move to BarX will elevate the prospects of both Turner and the team, as his addition rounds out a formidable trio to begin the season. To aid in his transition, Turner has gotten a head start on preparations riding the Yamaha YZ250F by racing in the AUSX Supercross Championship, where he’s undefeated in the SX2 class with three straight wins through the first three rounds.
“I am beyond excited to be joining Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha and I cannot wait to dive into preparations for the new season with Parker, Dilan, and the rest of the team. It feels like a natural fit for me, and I already know how incredible the YZ250F is on the track. I think my experience in AUSX will be a huge benefit for not only myself, but the team as a whole, so I’m eager to get started and show what we’re capable of.”
#154 Leo Tucker // Dubuque, IA
The 2026 season will signify a long-awaited return to action for Tucker, who has endured through an extended battle with Epstein-Barr virus. After being sidelined from racing for nearly an entire year, the 19-year-old is chomping at the bit to get back on the racetrack after contesting the 2024 Pro Motocross season with the team. Tucker's recovery continues, with a goal to return to competition as soon as possible.
“It hasn’t been the journey I would have hoped for, but I’m grateful for all the support I’ve received while battling Epstein-Barr and trying to get back to full health. I’ve never been more motivated to get back into top form and I’m really looking forward to the 2026 season. My return to the track can't come soon enough!"
#14 Nathan Abbott // Simi Valley, CA
The 2026 season will be a significant one for the 19-year-old Abbott, who is in a position to become one of the top prospects in the sport. He's made consistent improvement since joining BarX as a 250cc rider and will have an opportunity to shine on the national stage competing in both SMX Next – Supercross and SMX Next – Motocross this season.
“I'm really looking forward to the upcoming season as I think it could be big for me. I've been putting in the work and I'm excited for the chance to race SMX Next for the first time. I know what I'm capable of and hope to show that against the best amateur racers in the country."
#343 Cole Timboe // Calimesa, CA
Timboe was able to get a taste of the pro ranks last season, contesting multiple Pro Motocross races. It provided invaluable experience that will ultimately benefit the 18-year-old's development and speed up his ability to acclimate to the sport’s highest level. For the 2026 season Timboe will join Abbott competing alongside the sport’s elite prospects in SMX Next – Supercross before joining his teammates for the 11-race Pro Motocross Championship next summer.
“I can’t wait for the 2026 season! I’m really looking forward to gaining more Supercross experience during SMX Next and I’m also really excited for a full season of Pro Motocross. It was such an incredible opportunity to race against the biggest names in the sport last year and I’m ready to continue learning from my teammates and getting more experience against the best in the world.”
Bradley Taft // Team Manager
“I am thrilled with the talented lineup of riders we have for the 2026 SMX season and look forward to the opportunity to work with each of them and bring continued success to Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha. We made major strides as a team last season and that experience, combined with the influx of talent we have for the new YZ250F, is going to give us an opportunity to enjoy our best season yet. January can’t come soon enough!”
Veteran 450cc rider Derek Drake remains with the team as well, but will focus on his ongoing battle against Lyme disease. The 26-year-old Californian has defied the odds with the illness, overcoming its often debilitating effects to qualify for the SMX Playoffs last year and earn #98 for the 2026 season. However, Drake has elected to take an extended break from competition to ensure a return to full health and hopes to make his return to the track at some point during the Pro Motocross Championship, with a goal to once again qualify for the postseason.
The 2026 SMX World Championship will kick off with the 17-race AMA Supercross Championship, beginning on Saturday, January 10, and will continue with the 11-race AMA Pro Motocross Championship on Saturday, May 30.