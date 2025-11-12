Lux Turner Joins Ross, Schwartz, and Tucker on Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha 2026 SMX Team

The following press release is from Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha:

Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha Introduces Youth-Driven Rider Lineup for 2026 SuperMotocross World Championship

New Addition Lux Turner Joins Parker Ross, Dilan Schwartz, and Leo Tucker;

Nathan Abbott and Cole Timboe Gear Up for SMX Next

MURRIETA, Calif. – Following the team’s most successful season to date, which produced a trio of postseason participants, Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha is eager to announce its youth-driven rider lineup for the 2026 SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship as it looks to take another step forward in its progression as one of the elite programs in the 250cc division, backed by factory support from Yamaha Motor Corp., U.S.A. The team will be anchored by the return of the California duo of Parker Ross and Dilan Schwartz, while Nevada’s Lux Turner becomes the newest addition to the core lineup that will contest the full SMX season with the 250cc West Region in the AMA Supercross Championship as well as the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Additionally, Iowa native Leo Tucker will return to the fold while Californian prospects Nathan Abbott and Cole Timboe will compete in SMX Next. The team will also welcome the return of former racer Bradley Taft as Team Manager, following an impressive first year where he guided Ross and Schwartz into the SMX Playoffs.

#40 Parker Ross // Herald, CA

After he joined the team leading into the Pro Motocross Championship Ross settled in quickly aboard the Yamaha YZ250F and became a regular presence in the fight for the top 10 in a deeply talented division. The 20-year-old continued to show improvement throughout the remainder of the season and secured a top 20 result in the final SMX standings as one of the top rookies in the 250cc class. With a year under his belt Ross has a strong foundation to build from for his sophomore campaign and will be one to watch as the 2026 season unfolds.