The following press release is from KTM:

KTM Orange Brigade Dealer Support Program Returns For 2026 Race Season

MURRIETA, Calif. – KTM North America, Inc. is proud to announce the return of its KTM Orange Brigade Dealer Support program for the 2026 race season, connecting riders of all ages and experience with their local authorized KTM dealer for exclusive team benefits and support. Furthermore, Husqvarna and GASGAS riders can expect the same level of support and connection with the return of Team Husqvarna and GASGAS Mob Dealer Support programs.

Reenergized last year in the lead-up to the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, the KTM Orange Brigade has long been recognized for its rich history in amateur racing and it's shifted yet another gear ahead of the 2026 race season with the aim of supporting riders from the grassroots all the way to the pros.

The revamped KTM Orange Brigade program now encompasses all levels of racing from the top-tiered factory racing efforts to amateur racing’s Elite, Select and Dealer Supported riders. This holistic approach is designed to support and foster talent across all levels, from aspiring young riders to seasoned professionals. It maps out the pathway to form and build authentic relationships between racers and dealers.

READY TO RACE REWARDS will be a driving force in generating exposure locally, utilizing the KTM Cash contingency platform to accelerate forward together. KTM Orange Brigade Dealer Support riders will have the opportunity to be featured on social media through both the Orange Brigade and KTM USA accounts as part of widespread marketing initiatives.

Additional benefits include motorcycle and PG&A discounts for riders, in addition to a custom KTM Orange Brigade team hat and sticker kit, as well as up to $500 in READY TO RACE REWARDS applied to each rider's KTM Cash Contingency account ($500 big bike or $250 for minibikes). An exclusive KTM Orange Brigade team graphics kit is also available for purchase through approved KTM-licensed graphics companies.

Racers and parents interested in receiving support should contact their local KTM dealer for more information on how to be a part of the Orange Brigade.