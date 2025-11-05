Haiden Deegan Inks Head-to-Toe Deal with Fox Racing

After splitting with THOR MX recently, Haiden Deegan’s new gear deal is now official: a head-to-toe Fox Racing deal.

The following press release is from Fox Racing:

FOX RACING ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF Haiden Deegan

Bold by design. Introducing the DNGR Signature Collection

Irvine, CA – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, announced the signing of Haiden Deegan and the introduction of the DNGR Signature Collection including exclusive motocross and lifestyle apparel. “Bold by design”, the announcement declaration, is a nod to progression, self-expression, and the risks Fox Racing and Haiden are willing to take to push the boundaries of sport and culture. Haiden will unveil the DNGR Signature Collection this weekend during his 450-class race debut at the World Supercross Buenos Aires City GP. The collection is available on www.foxracing.com, and at participating Fox Racing dealers and channels globally.