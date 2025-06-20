On Friday evening, ahead of the High Point National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Mitch Kendra was scrolling through the pits when he spotted Logan Leitzel and his girlfriend, Jamie Astudillo, hanging out. Mitch owed Leitzel an interview from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, so they talked and covered a bunch of topics, including Leitzel racing Pro Motocross this year, his ninth-place finish at the Foxborough SX, his goals as a racer, getting to know NFL athletes, the time they were (somehow) on the track together at the Daytona Vintage Supercross two years ago, and much more.

The following day at the race, Leitzel was fifth in the 450 Class LCQ but made it into the second moto, scoring 30th. This is catching up with Logan Leitzel.

“Qualifying is so much different here: everyone goes so fast at 8 in the morning, I’m still waking up! It’s a totally different world,” Leitzel joked, compared AMA Motocross to Supercross.

Interview/film/edit: Mitch Kendra