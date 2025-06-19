This bike took Chase Sexton to seven wins in 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and within two points of the 450SX Championship. Mechanic Jade Dungey joins Kris Keefer to guide you through the differences between Chase's bike in 2024 and 2025—including big changes to the engine and clutch for starts and more. Sexton also runs his bike a lot softer than teammate Aaron Plessinger, and they also detail chassis changes, and even the weight of the bike!

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

