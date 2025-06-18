Yamaha Announces 2026 YZ450F, Plus 70th Anniversary Edition Model
Performance Refined:Yamaha Announces the New 2026 YZ450F
MARIETTA, Ga. – Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is proud to announce an extensive update to its industry-leading flagship Motocross model, the new 2026 YZ450F. Faced with the complex challenge of improving on a bike already widely considered the benchmark of the ultra-competitive 450cc four-stroke class, Yamaha engineers put significant focus into refining power delivery and handling performance to achieve a level of precision, control and tuneability that sets a new class standard: the easiest bike to ride fast.
“When developing the new 2026 YZ450F, our goal was to create an intuitive, rider-friendly character that unlocks a racer’s full potential while not upsetting the exceptional balance of power and handling performance that’s kept the YZ at the top of the class,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “On paper the changes may appear subtle; however, the enhanced feeling of connection and control on the bike is huge. This new YZ is easier to ride faster for longer.”
Updates to the YZ450F center around a new frame design, revised suspension, engine updates and body refinements. The new frame is matched with a new high performance KYB® rear shock and revised fork settings which give the rider confidence to charge harder and corner faster. Engine character is also refined with the addition of a revised intake port design, air intake and exhaust achieving a more connected, linear response in the low- to mid-range for enhanced control, while still maintaining the YZ450F’s renowned top-end power.
2026 Yamaha YZ450F:
A new frame design for 2026 focuses on the balance of rigidity and flex characteristics. Revised inner and outer structure including a thinner front downtube results in a highly stable ride with enhanced front-end feel for improved cornering performance.
To accommodate the YZ450F’s new frame, a new shock and revised fork settings developed jointly with KYB® offer an enhanced damping feel with less bump reaction, providing the confidence to ride harder for longer. The updated shock also has a new hand-operated low-speed compression clicker for simplified trackside adjustments. These combined chassis updates result in greater usability in everything from slow, tight corners to high-speed sweepers and a motorcycle that’s easier to tip in, easier to choose and hold a line, with a higher level of overall cornering performance.
Engine performance for the new 2026 YZ450F is also refined with the addition of a redesigned intake port which produces a stronger tumble effect in the combustion chamber for more efficient combustion. The result is a more linear engine response for enhanced control and feeling of connection between the throttle and rear wheel. There is also a new resonator and duct added in the air intake, and a new resonator included within the exhaust system to reduce noise in compliance with FIM/AMA regulations and increase rider comfort.
Adding to rider comfort and ease of use is a new hydraulic clutch for smooth, consistent engagement with less effort while eliminating the need for on-track adjustments. In addition, a new clutch inner hub design lubricates over a larger area for more stable performance and longer life.
Marking the new model’s evolution, updated styling cues for 2026 now include a slimmer, more compact front number plate, new two-piece side covers, sharper rear fender and new YZ graphics. There is also a new honeycomb-pattern seat cover material which maintains ease in rider sliding forward while improving hold from sliding rearward during acceleration.
Finally, an industry-first ECU lock function is now adopted on the 2026 YZ450F for theft deterrence, allowing owners to prevent unauthorized engine start-up via a password-required lock function accessed through the Yamaha Power Tuner app.
2026 YZ450F Features & Benefits
- Powerful 450cc four-stroke engine features a revised, more linear power delivery for added control and rideability
- Yamaha’s industry-leading Power Tuner App includes intuitive “Quick Setting” slide bar engine tuning, Traction & Launch Control tuning, and a new ECU-lock function
- New hydraulic clutch offers lighter lever feel, smoother feathering and a consistent mesh point, eliminating the need for on-track adjustments
- Advanced fuel injection via a 44mm Mikuni® throttle body ensures optimum fuel atomization and power for a wide range of riding conditions
- Five-speed transmission with tri-shaft layout vertically stacks transmission shafts for a lighter, more compact transmission
- New frame design balances rigidity and flex characteristics for a calmer front-end feel and enhanced stability
- High-spec fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System KYB® coil spring-type fork is recognized as the gold standard in the 450 class, providing exceptional feel and bump absorption
- New high performance KYB® rear shock enhances low-speed damping and smooths the damping transition between low and high speeds for enhanced control in a variety of conditions
- High performance braking system features a large 270mm front brake rotor coupled with a Nissin caliper to provide excellent power and fade resistance
- Compact body including seamless, rounded features eases rider movement for enhanced control
- Updated styling includes a slimmer, more compact front number plate, new two-piece side covers, sharper rear fender and new YZ graphics
- New honeycomb-pattern seat cover material maintains ease in rider sliding forward while improving hold from sliding rearward during acceleration
- Advanced computer-aided wheel design shaves weight without sacrificing durability
- Rear wheel comes laced in a three-cross-spoke pattern for improved impact absorption and rider feel
- Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires
- Compact, lightweight push-button electric start provides effortless restarts
- Lightweight aluminum tapered handlebar
- Rubber-mounted four-position adjustable handlebar mounts reduce vibration
- Lightweight gold drive chain comes with YZ450F-specific chain guide
The new 2026 YZ450F will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,299 MSRP; and the 2026 Yamaha 70th Anniversary Edition YZ450F will be available from dealers this October for $10,499 MSRP.
Yamaha BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program
All 2026 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current BLU CRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features over $10 million for Yamaha BLU CRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a BLU CRU debit card, receive a BLU CRU welcome kit and exclusive invitations to special BLU CRU events and training opportunities.
