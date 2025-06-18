Can we end the “Jett is pushing 100 percent out there and just makes it look easy” talk? I mean, he stalls his bike halfway through moto one and drops to third behind Aaron Plessinger and Hunter Lawrence. He gets right by Hunter ASAP and then sets off after AP; three laps later, he gets the KTM rider, sets his fastest lap of the race right when he gets by to settle himself in, and then cruises to the win. Here are his lap times and probably what he’s thinking:

Lap 4- 2:06.5 “Okay, got the lead, let’s cruise this thing home.”

Lap 5- 2:06.2 “Where do we want to eat tonight? There’s that Outback by the airport—that sounds good.”

Lap 6- 2:14.7 “CRIKEY!! Stalled it, what an idiot I am.”

Lap 7- 2:06.6 “Okay, got Hunter—where’s AP?”

Lap 8-2:06.2 “Oh there he is, no worries—I got time.”

Lap 9-2:08.7 “WHOA! Big swap there, good thing it’s in the back & the cameras didn’t get that! Whew!”

Lap 10- 2:05.5 “Okay, got AP, that wasn’t hard. Let’s focus here and put in a heater to get that gap.”

Lap 11-2:07.7 “Where do we want to eat tonight? There’s that Outback by the airport—that sounds good.”

When this dude has to focus, put in a heater, and get someone, he does it. Then he cruises and does just enough to bring the win home, which does separate him a bit from some other all-timers like Stew and RC, who just wanted to crush everyone’s soul every lap outdoors. Phenomenal to watch, really.

I can’t quite figure out Eli Tomac this year. The four-time 450MX champion has won two motos (only guy besides Jett, ICYWW), but he’s also got a fourth, a fifth, and then a crash-induced ninth. In the first moto, he got his traditional every-third-or-fourth-moto bad start, but then he was ripping through the pack and even set the fastest lap of the race. He caught up to Justin Cooper and AP in 3rd and 4th and should’ve just gone right by. But then he just…stopped. Couldn’t get by the guys and settled for his fifth. I feel like the old Eli Tomac goes right by both dudes and gets that third. Then he goes 3-1 for first overall. This season has seen him, and I wouldn’t call them “weirdo” rides because he’s right there, but he’s been very hot and cold week to week.