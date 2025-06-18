Chad Reed Highlights Six-Member AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2025

“This distinguished group of motorcyclists exemplifies the spirit, diversity, and dedication of the motorcycling community,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “Each has made a lasting impact on our sport and lifestyle — whether through competition, advocacy, innovation, or inspiration. Their contributions, from racetracks to legislative chambers to the open road, have shaped motorcycling as we know it, and we are proud to recognize them with this well-deserved honor.”

The AMA Induction Ceremony will kick off AMA Hall of Fame Days, set to run Oct. 23-26, which will include an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Bike Night and open house at the AMA Hall of Fame Museum on Saturday, Oct. 25. The AMA Induction Ceremony will be held at the Violet Township Event Center — less than a mile away from AMA headquarters — on Thursday, Oct. 23, and will be followed by a cocktail reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum.

Hall of Fame inductees are selected from eight areas of influence: Ambassadors & Industry, Design & Engineering, Dirt Track, Leadership & Motorcycle Rights, Motocross & Supercross, Off-Road, Road Racing and Specialty Competition.

Secure your seat at the 2025 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony by purchasing tickets at AmericanMotorcyclist.com/hall-of-fame/hall-of-fame-members/induction-ceremony/ .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact AMA Business Development Manager Michael Kula at (949) 466-7833 or mkula@ama-cycle.org.

DANA BELL — LEADERSHIP & RIGHTS

A decade after joining the motorcycling community, Dana Bell worked her way to being a nationally ranked enduro competitor.

From 1992 to 1999, Bell shifted her focus to rights issues, and worked as the Western States Representative for the AMA’s Government Relations Department. She also worked as a state partner for the National Off-Highway Vehicle Conservation Council (NOHVCC). For her role as a key voice for motorcyclists’ rights, the AMA Board of Directors presented Bell with the AMA Motorcycling Advocate Award, an honor recognizing those who have led the fight for the rights of motorcyclists. Bell was just the third person to receive the award.

Chris Carter — AMBASSADORS & INDUSTRY

Chris Carter is the founder and president of Motion Pro Inc., a company on the leading edge of specialty-tool design, with 30-some patents to its credit.

Over the years, Carter has also served as an ambassador of the sport and industry, with Motion Pro holding more than 100 annual sponsorships of racers, teams, organizations, and events. Carter and Motion Pro also support many charitable and non-profit organizations, including motorcycle trail preservation and ensuring that access is available to all.

Carter is also a motorcycle historian and published author, and earned an International Six Day Trials gold medal for the U.S. in Austria in 1976.

COLIN EDWARDS — ROAD RACING

Colin Edwards, aka the “Texas Tornado,” is an American road racing icon celebrated for his technical prowess and versatility.

After dominating the club and WERA ranks, he turned pro in 1992 and captured that year’s AMA 250cc Grand Prix Championship. He went on to win the 2000 and 2002 World Superbike titles for Honda, notching a total of 31 victories in WSBK. Edwards also triumphed three times at the Suzuka 8-Hour Endurance Race, and garnered 12 podium finishes in MotoGP. Retiring from racing in 2014, he now runs the Texas Tornado Boot camp.

JOE KOPP — DIRT TRACK

Joe Kopp reached the pinnacle of Flat Track competition by winning the 2000 AMA Grand National Championship. He also dominated the AMA Supertracker National Championship, taking home the 1999 and 2000 titles.

His impressive record in AMA Grand National events includes 21 career wins, placing him 17th among the all-time greats, and 81 career Grand National podium finishes, ninth all-time.

Kopp is also one of 15 riders to complete the prestigious Dirt Track Grand Slam, winning at least one race in each of the four dirt track disciplines: Short Track, TT, Half-Mile and Mile.

Chad Reed — MOTOCROSS & SUPERCROSS

Australian-born Chad Reed left a significant mark on the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross scenes for nearly two decades beginning in the early 2000s.

Focusing on the U.S. scene starting in 2002, Reed began racking up wins, and by retirement had tallied 61 AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross victories on the way to capturing AMA 125SX East (’02), AMA Supercross (’04 and ’08) and 450 Pro Motocross championships.

In 2009, Reed was awarded AMA Athlete of the Year honors, and holds the record for most AMA Supercross Main Event starts (265) and podium finishes (132). In 2011, Reed was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia, an honor awarded to Australians who have demonstrated exceptional achievement.

RYAN YOUNG — SPECIALTY COMPETITION

With a record-breaking six consecutive AMA/NATC Championships from 1988 to 1993, Ryan Young left an indelible stamp on the trials world.

Young won the top class for the first time at age 21, and his success earned him a spot on eight consecutive USA Trial des Nations teams.

Beyond competition, Young impacted the sport through his company Ryan Young Products, and by utilizing his knowledge to educate those learning the sport.

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.