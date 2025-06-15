Malcolm Stewart Update After Moto 1 Handlebar to Chin: “Still got all my teeth (somehow)”
At the fourth round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway yesterday, Malcolm Stewart had a tough crash that ended his day early. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider was tenth when he got cross rutted and began to crash, as the left side of his handlebars hit him straight to the chin. Stewart got up and rode off to the pits, ending his moto and scoring 39th officially. He went to the Alpinestars medical rig for treatment and did not start the second moto. His 39-DNS scored 42nd overall.
The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider took to Instagram this morning to provide an update. There is a weekend off this weekend before the June 28 Southwick National in Massachusetts. Through four rounds, Stewart is 14th in the 450 Class championship standings. You can watch the clip in his Instagram post below.
“Still got all my teeth (somehow) 🦷… but my neck’s been in a staring contest with the ceiling since that hit 😤 Took the biggest uppercut I’ve ever felt, and Moto 2 just wasn’t in the cards. We’ll heal up and be back soon 😎”
Stewart's Husqvarna teammate RJ Hampshire rode home finishes 6-8 for eighth overall in his fourth 450 Pro Motocross race. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager Nathan Ramsey said the following in a team post-race release.
"It was unfortunate for Malcolm to finish the weekend early, but we will look forward to the weekend off and then come out swinging after the break. He took a handlebar to the chin, but he is super-tough, and we know he will bounce back quickly. The promise is there – it is just a matter of putting it together during the motos and making them count. Aside from that, it was another consistent weekend from RJ, who has been really impressive since stepping up to 450MX outdoors."
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|190
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|162
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|156
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|153
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|148
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|117
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|100
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|99
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|98
|10
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|82
|11
|Valentin Guillod
|Switzerland
|66
|12
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|66
|13
|Benoit Paturel
|France
|64
|14
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|60
|15
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|53