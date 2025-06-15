At the fourth round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway yesterday, Malcolm Stewart had a tough crash that ended his day early. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider was tenth when he got cross rutted and began to crash, as the left side of his handlebars hit him straight to the chin. Stewart got up and rode off to the pits, ending his moto and scoring 39th officially. He went to the Alpinestars medical rig for treatment and did not start the second moto. His 39-DNS scored 42nd overall.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider took to Instagram this morning to provide an update. There is a weekend off this weekend before the June 28 Southwick National in Massachusetts. Through four rounds, Stewart is 14th in the 450 Class championship standings. You can watch the clip in his Instagram post below.