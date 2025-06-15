Results Archive
Malcolm Stewart Update After Moto 1 Handlebar to Chin: “Still got all my teeth (somehow)”

June 15, 2025, 4:30pm
Malcolm Stewart Update After Moto 1 Handlebar to Chin: “Still got all my teeth (somehow)”
Mt. Morris, PA High PointAMA Pro Motocross Championship

At the fourth round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at High Point Raceway yesterday, Malcolm Stewart had a tough crash that ended his day early. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider was tenth when he got cross rutted and began to crash, as the left side of his handlebars hit him straight to the chin. Stewart got up and rode off to the pits, ending his moto and scoring 39th officially. He went to the Alpinestars medical rig for treatment and did not start the second moto. His 39-DNS scored 42nd overall. 

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider took to Instagram this morning to provide an update. There is a weekend off this weekend before the June 28 Southwick National in Massachusetts. Through four rounds, Stewart is 14th in the 450 Class championship standings. You can watch the clip in his Instagram post below.

“Still got all my teeth (somehow) 🦷… but my neck’s been in a staring contest with the ceiling since that hit 😤 Took the biggest uppercut I’ve ever felt, and Moto 2 just wasn’t in the cards. We’ll heal up and be back soon 😎”

Stewart's Husqvarna teammate RJ Hampshire rode home finishes 6-8 for eighth overall in his fourth 450 Pro Motocross race. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager Nathan Ramsey said the following in a team post-race release. 

"It was unfortunate for Malcolm to finish the weekend early, but we will look forward to the weekend off and then come out swinging after the break. He took a handlebar to the chin, but he is super-tough, and we know he will bounce back quickly. The promise is there – it is just a matter of putting it together during the motos and making them count. Aside from that, it was another consistent weekend from RJ, who has been really impressive since stepping up to 450MX outdoors."

Motocross

450 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 190
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 162
3Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 156
4Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 153
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 148
6R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 117
7Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 100
8Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 99
9Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States 98
10Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Lugo, Spain Spain 82
11Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland 66
12Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 66
13Benoit Paturel Benoit Paturel France France 64
14Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 60
15Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 53
Full Standings
