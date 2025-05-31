Results Archive
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Motocross
Fox Raceway
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Moto 1 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jett Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
MXGP of
Germany
MXGP Qualifying Race Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Qualifying Race Results
  1. Valerio Lata
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Andrea Adamo
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
Hangtown Second Motos Shortened to 25 Minutes Plus Two Laps Due to Heat

May 31, 2025, 6:15pm
There has been an adjustment to today's second motos at today's Hangtown Motocross Classic. This afternoon's second motos will be slightly shortened from 30 minutes plus two motos to 25 minutes plus two motos.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Haiden Deegan (250 Class) and Eli Tomac (450 Class) scored the moto win in their respective classes.

The key now will be who can recover for the second moto. We will find out for this second 250 Class moto here momentarily.

Motocross

Hangtown - 250 Moto 1

Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 34:50.836 1:58.826 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 34:57.833 6.997 1:59.692 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 35:02.722 4.890 2:00.794 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Ty Masterpool Ty Masterpool 35:04.706 1.984 2:00.867 Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 35:08.798 4.093 2:01.508 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross

Hangtown - 450 Moto 1

Hangtown Motocross Classic
Rancho Cordova, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 34:16.518 1:56.533 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 34:28.091 11.574 1:56.246 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
3 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 34:28.439 0.349 1:56.758 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 34:41.002 12.563 1:58.643 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 34:46.021 5.019 1:59.658 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
New stories have been posted