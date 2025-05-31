Hangtown Second Motos Shortened to 25 Minutes Plus Two Laps Due to Heat
May 31, 2025, 6:15pm
There has been an adjustment to today's second motos at today's Hangtown Motocross Classic. This afternoon's second motos will be slightly shortened from 30 minutes plus two motos to 25 minutes plus two motos.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Haiden Deegan (250 Class) and Eli Tomac (450 Class) scored the moto win in their respective classes.
The key now will be who can recover for the second moto. We will find out for this second 250 Class moto here momentarily.
The second motos at the Hangtown Motocross Classic have been cut down from 30 minutes plus two laps to 25 minutes plus two laps, due to the heat (currently 102 degrees Fahrenheit). #ProMotocross #MX2025 #SuperMotocross #SMX2025— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) May 31, 2025
Motocross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|34:50.836
|1:58.826
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|34:57.833
|6.997
|1:59.692
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|35:02.722
|4.890
|2:00.794
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Ty Masterpool
|35:04.706
|1.984
|2:00.867
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|35:08.798
|4.093
|2:01.508
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|34:16.518
|1:56.533
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|34:28.091
|11.574
|1:56.246
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|34:28.439
|0.349
|1:56.758
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Justin Cooper
|34:41.002
|12.563
|1:58.643
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|34:46.021
|5.019
|1:59.658
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition