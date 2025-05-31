Hangtown Second Motos Shortened to 25 Minutes Plus Two Laps Due to Heat

There has been an adjustment to today's second motos at today's Hangtown Motocross Classic. This afternoon's second motos will be slightly shortened from 30 minutes plus two motos to 25 minutes plus two motos.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates Haiden Deegan (250 Class) and Eli Tomac (450 Class) scored the moto win in their respective classes.

The key now will be who can recover for the second moto. We will find out for this second 250 Class moto here momentarily.