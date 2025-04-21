Results Archive
GNCC
The Old Gray
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Supercross
East Rutherford
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Switzerland
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Pittsburgh
Sat Apr 26
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Powerline Park
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 3
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 4
News
Full Schedule

Racing Registration Now Open for 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

April 21, 2025, 5:50pm
Racing Registration Now Open for 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days

Main image courtesy of Willie Browning
The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

Racing Registration Now Open for 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days Presented by Turn 14 Distribution

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Racing registration has officially opened for 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution, which will run July 25-27 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

With near-endless racing opportunities, both off-road and on the famed 2.4-mile road course at Mid-Ohio, the racing action is constant at VMD. Racers can pre-register at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/racing/ to secure their spot at the starting gate.

“Vintage racing is at the core of the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days experience,” AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier said. “With near-constant racing action, both off-road and on-track, all racing enthusiasts can find a way to compete at the three-day event. We strongly encourage those interested in racing to secure their spot early, as we anticipate this to be the biggest VMD yet!”

Throughout the weekend, AMA National No. 1 plates will be on the line in motocross, hare scrambles, road racing, trials and pitbike racing. Racers must compete on vintage motorcycles, spanning several eras across the different disciplines available.

At the conclusion of the three-day racing marathon, the AMA will crown the AMA Vintage Grand Champion and AMA Vet/Senior Vintage Grand Champion, which are awarded to the racers who excel in motocross, hare scrambles and trials. In road racing, the AMA Amateur National Bagger Champion will be crowned on Saturday, July 26.  

The racing action will not be confined to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course grounds, as a round of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series will be held at the Ashland County Fairgrounds, located roughly 25 miles from Lexington, on July 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All racers must possess general admission tickets to VMD prior to gate entry. Only pre-registered racers with entry confirmation receive access to Mid-Ohio through Gate 3 on Thursday, July 24, at 9 a.m. General admission gates open at 5 p.m. that same day.

Pre-registered racers can also enter Mid-Ohio early with the Fast Pass, which costs $40 and will grant entry to the grounds as early as 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23. Fast Passes will expire at 6 p.m. on July 23. All pre-registered off-road racers will be sent a follow-up email from the AMA regarding how to purchase the Fast Pass.

Minimum age requirements to participate in racing at VMD can be found below:

  • Trials: 4 years and up
  • Motocross and Hare Scrambles: 9 years and up
  • Flat Track:12 years and up
  • Road Race:14 years and up
  • Pitbike: 16 years and up

Outside of racing, there are plenty of other exciting happenings taking place at VMD, with North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, bike shows, vendor displays, stunt shows and much more planned for the weekend.

Purchase tickets to 2025 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Turn 14 Distribution today at VintageMotorcycleDays.com/tickets/ Stay up to date with the latest VMD news by visiting VintageMotorcycleDays.com/ sign up for the AMA VMD newsletter or follow the VMD Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.

