Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha Running Tribute to McGrath at Two-Stroke World Championship

April 19, 2025, 12:30pm
Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha Running Tribute to McGrath at Two-Stroke World Championship

The following press release is from Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha:

Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha Gives a Contemporary Spin to a Classic Look at the 2-Stroke World Championship This Weekend

The unmistakable ring-a-ding-ding of a two-stroke engine and the scent of premix in the air - there are few things that tug at the heartstrings of motocross purists quite like it.

This weekend, at the 16th Annual 2-Stroke World Championship at Glen Helen Raceway, Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha will field two Yamaha YZs model paying tribute to “The King”.

Back from a late-2024 wrist injury that kept him sidelined for most of the Monster Energy SuperMotocross season, Robbie Wageman is ready to return to racing. But his 2025 season debut isn’t just another gate drop. It’s a celebration of heritage, speed, and style, brought to life with the help of Heartbeat Hot Sauce and an unmistakable nod to one of motocross’s most iconic figures—Jeremy McGrath.

Wageman will line up aboard Yamaha’s latest 125cc and 250cc two-stroke models, but these aren’t your standard race bikes. They’ve been transformed with a visual identity that pays homage to McGrath’s golden era—specifically the late 1990s and early 2000s, when the seven-time Supercross champion didn’t just dominate podiums, he defined the culture of the sport.

  • 2-2
    2-2 Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
  • 45JcqVlt
    45JcqVlt Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
  • 491340990_651436651108870_5220734322082771806_n
    491340990_651436651108870_5220734322082771806_n Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
  • 4sVNfURB
    4sVNfURB Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
  • 6
    6 Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
  • 7
    7 Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
  • 8dn-WnSM
    8dn-WnSM Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha
  • 9
    9 Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha

The build is part performance showcase, part rolling time machine. From the styling cues to the gear kit, it’s all engineered to pull at the collective memory of a generation raised on Crusty videos, baggy pants, and McGrath’s effortless nac-nacs.

To get the details right, Team Solitaire left no element untouched. The helmets are custom painted by Korsace, blending retro flair with modern design. The gear is entirely one-off and was meticulously designed to echo the colors, cuts, and textures of McGrath’s heyday. And under the hood? Race-tuned motors from Race Tech with the help of Wossner, Moto Tassinari, FMF, and fueled by ETS Racing Fuels to ensure that the bike’s performance is every bit as bold as its appearance.

For Team Solitaire’s Chris Elliott, the project was a fun and meaningful one. “All of us grew up watching McGrath. I don’t think I ever saw a bad photo of him,” Elliott says. “It wasn’t just the way he rode - it was everything. His helmets, his gear, his bike, even his hair. He was the sport in that era to me and I hope we never stop celebrating what his did for the sport. Huge thanks to Yamaha and our partners for giving us the freedom to bring this vision to life, this was a fun-one and is for all our boys in the vet classes.”

For fans of old-school style, clean two-stroke sound, and legends who
helped shape the sport, make sure you stop by the team's semi at the
raceway. If you’re in Southern California, you’ll want to catch it live.
If not, the action will be streamed live via Dirtbike Magazine’s YouTube
channel, beginning at 11:00am PST on race day.

For behind-the-scenes and all other things Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha, be sure to follow the team on all platforms: Instagram | TikTok | X - @teamsolitaireSX

Get your Heartbeat Hot Sauce at www.heartbeathotsauce.com and stop by
the Team Solitaire rig all season long for some Heartbeat Hot Sauce
goodies.

