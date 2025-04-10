The 13th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the race due to injury.
450SX
Jason Anderson - Illness | Out
Anderson will miss the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross due to an undisclosed health issue. We have reached out to Kawasaki PR and the team is unable to provide any clarification.
Cade Clason – Arm | In
Clason will return to racing this weekend after breaking his arm earlier this season.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence, who bowed out of supercross with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus, is working toward returning for AMA Pro Motocross.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence suffered a torn ACL and meniscus earlier this season and will not race any more supercross this season.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado is working toward being ready for Pro Motocross after dislocating his shoulder at A2.
Ken Roczen – Shoulder, Ankle | In
Roczen hurt his ankle and has also been dealing with a separated AC joint in his right shoulder, both injuries he sustained in a practice crash. He was in pain again in Foxboro, but his team confirmed he's in for this weekend in Philadelphia.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac had hoped to return for the final two supercross races after breaking his fibula, but in a recent Instagram post he said the goal was now to be ready for AMA Pro Motocross...but racing the final supercross is not out of the question.
250SX East Division
The 250SX East Division will race in Philadelphia in the 250SX East/West Showdown.
Max Anstie – Leg | Out
Anstie is out for the season due to a broken leg, sustained in Birmingham.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown fractured his T5 vertebrae in Tampa and is out for the season.
Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
Cochran is back on the bike after injuring his leg in November. We do not have a timetable on his return, although on Instagram he did mention he was looking forward to Pro Motocross.
Matti Jorgensen – Collarbone | Out
Jorgensen missed time earlier this season due to a broken hand. He was set to return for Birmingham but broke his collarbone. He’s out for the immediate future.
Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out
Kitchen is out after breaking his collarbone and sustaining multiple fractures in his upper back. He’s back on the bike and is getting ready for Pro Motocross.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out
Mumford got caught up in a pileup in Birmingham and sprained his ankle. He’s out for Philadelphia.
Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out
Saultz suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures when his chain snapped while he was in the air, which sent him over the bars. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebrae. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out
Simonson is back on the bike after hurting his wrist before the season. He’ll likely get back to racing in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division will race in Philadelphia in the 250SX East/West Showdown.
Drew Adams – Collarbone | Out
Adams will return for Pro Motocross after breaking his collarbone in Glendale.
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back | Out
Bourdon is currently recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra. He won’t be racing any more supercross this season.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries | Out
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing early this season. He’s back riding but we don’t have a timetable for his return yet.
Derek Drake – Illness | Out
Drake is working toward being ready to compete in some Pro Motocross races after being sidelined with Lyme Disease.
Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.
Talon Hawkins – Femur | Out
Hawkins broke his femur in San Diego and is out for the season.
Billy Laninovich – Wrist | Out
Laninovich has been dealing with a fractured bone in his wrist, sustained while practicing earlier this season. Initially he thought he’d be able to return this season, but he later discovered he’d also tore a ligament. He’ll undergo surgery and is looking at a six-eight-month recovery.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers | Out
Masterpool broke some fingers in San Diego. He’s back on the bike and is getting ready for Pro Motocross.
Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out
Reynolds broke his leg while practicing and is out for the rest of the season.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson injured his wrist in San Diego, had surgery, and is out for the SX season.
Josh Varize – Back | Out
Varize is out for the season after a crash in Seattle resulted in a fractured T10 vertebrae.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist | Out
Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. He’s shooting for a return to action in Denver.